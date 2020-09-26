Woman plays violin as cat listens. Wholesome video gets over 3 million views

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:06 IST

The Internet is filled with wholesome videos which can often leave you with a smile on your face. This video of a cat listening to music being played on the violin perfectly fits the category.

The video was shared by French classical violinist Esther Abrami on her Facebook account. The clip shows her practising the violin with a pouch around her waist and a little kitten comfortably sitting inside it. The video shows how the tiny feline sways as Abrami moves the bow to create beautiful music. Eventually, the feline takes a nap as the music continues. It ends with the cat waking up and looking at Abrami while she still plays on.

In the caption, she detailed that the kitten was abandoned but thankfully was rescued by a cat shelter. Now Abrami is taking care of the little one.

“When she arrived she was less than 400 grams, scared and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days. I’m happy to say that after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles Rémila has now become one of the friendliest cats I’ve ever seen. She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist!” she wrote and ended her post with the hashtag #AdoptDontShop.

Take a look at the video which, since being shared on September 23, has gathered more than 3.9 million views – and counting.

The post received close to 1.1 lakh reactions and over 64,000 shares. People couldn’t stop commenting on the video and they bared their hearts out while doing so. The post received nearly 7,900 comments.

“As a cat parent that is absolutely adorable. Good for you for taking care of her and thanks for the smile this brought to my face,” wrote a Facebook user. “The way she follows your bowing with eyes,” expressed another. “When a creature chooses a human - that says heaps about the human!” said a third. “Oh wow I loved it! So beautiful! Your kitten is precious!” commented a fourth.

