Cat plays guitar to wake up human, video goes viral

Most people would agree that cats are awesome. A video showing a cat tugging at the strings of a guitar is yet another example. Posted by Twitter user @chelseybcoombs, the caption reveals that the furry creature does it every morning at “4:30 AM sharp” to wake up its human.

Shared on June 2, the video has garnered over 1.11 million views – and counting. Additionally, it has received more than 92,000 “likes” and over 33,000 retweets.

My cat wakes me up every morning (and at 4:30 AM sharp) by playing my guitar pic.twitter.com/A5d3SXfgr3 — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 2, 2019

In a series of tweets, on the same post, @chelseybcoombs informed that the name of this adorable feline is Creature and it’s a rescue cat. Check out the tweets:

I’m glad you’re all enjoying my cat’s talents! You can see me sing and play guitar here if you want: https://t.co/KgLsypINbR



And donate to Grove City Area Pet Rescue to help save more cats like him if you’re able to! https://t.co/MrtM4IeDv3 pic.twitter.com/Mqal04nwld — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019

Did I mention he sings? pic.twitter.com/Rah3bSdv5o — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 3, 2019

I should have known from the start what Creature would be capable of.... pic.twitter.com/3GSNwJvej1 — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 4, 2019

The cat’s act caught the Internet’s attention - because, well, it’s really cute.

This is kind of awesome — i fucking love abortion (@hannahtraining) June 2, 2019

His face says "are you finally awake yet?!?" — ℓυcαs 🍑 (@VenomSneke) June 3, 2019

That's

One

Cool

Cat

😆😆 — Dave D (@answerallman) June 2, 2019

Further, an excited Twitter user commented on the post with mashup videos that he created using the original clip.

Sorry, got impatient, did it myself pic.twitter.com/Q6kX8vS5Cs — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

Clearly this is becoming my entire Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/jZDsS7sEbC — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

Ok mostly last one I promise pic.twitter.com/i9eJOmAQNl — Vincent VanRiesen (@QualiaControl) June 2, 2019

What do you think of the video?

