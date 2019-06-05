Today in New Delhi, India
Cat plays guitar to wake up human, video goes viral

Shared on June 2, the video has garnered over 1.11 million views – and counting. Additionally, it has received more than 92,000 “likes” and over 33,000 retweets.

it's viral Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Cat,Video,Twitter
The cat’s act has caught the Internet’s attention - because, well, it’s really cute. (Twitter/@chelseybcoombs)

Most people would agree that cats are awesome. A video showing a cat tugging at the strings of a guitar is yet another example. Posted by Twitter user @chelseybcoombs, the caption reveals that the furry creature does it every morning at “4:30 AM sharp” to wake up its human.

In a series of tweets, on the same post, @chelseybcoombs informed that the name of this adorable feline is Creature and it’s a rescue cat. Check out the tweets:

The cat’s act caught the Internet’s attention - because, well, it’s really cute.

Further, an excited Twitter user commented on the post with mashup videos that he created using the original clip.

What do you think of the video?

