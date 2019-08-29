Woman sneaks picture of Kanye West, his reaction makes it go viral

it-s-viral

How would you react if you saw a famous celebrity around you? Try to click a picture of them, perhaps - as most people would do? That’s what this woman in Ohio did too. Except, her attempt was not as discreet. A tweet shows the exact moment the woman tried to get a picture of rapper Kanye West and he noticed. His reaction in the photo is what has made the tweet go completely viral.

West along with wife, beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, was visiting The Cheesecake Factory in Dayton, Ohio when the woman spotted the rapper. The couple was in Dayton for West’s Sunday Services and visited the restaurant with their children, North, 6, and Saint, 3, not once but twice.

It was during one of those visits when the woman spotted West. “Here’s Kanye West looking at my mom while she takes a picture of him,” says the tweet accompanying the picture.

The picture, since being shared on August 25, has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 15,600 retweets - and still counting. Several people have posted comments on the tweet.

The family chose Cheesecake Factory for their weekend dinner on Friday and Saturday night, the restaurant told PEOPLE. As news of the family eating at the restaurant spread, several Dayton residents swarmed the restaurant to get a glimpse of the celebs.

