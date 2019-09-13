e-paper
Woman tweets about ‘how cashews grow’. Twitter goes nuts over it

The post, shared on September 12, quickly grabbed people’s attention. Interestingly, many people had the same reaction as Colleen Ballinger.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped lots of comments on the post.
People dropped lots of comments on the post. (Twitter/@ColleenB123)
         

Plain, salted, roasted or blended, there are many forms in which cashews can tantalise your taste buds. Though most love taking a bite out of the dry fruit, there are only some who have a clear idea about how they are grown. And, Twitter user Colleen Ballinger wasn’t one until recently.

“I was today years old when I learned that this is how cashews grow,” wrote Ballinger and shared an image of some raw cashew seeds hanging from cashew apples.

The post, shared on September 12, quickly grabbed people’s attention. Interestingly, many people had the same reaction as Ballinger. Several people realised they too were “today years old” when they discovered the “secret” of cashews. Expectedly, people dropped all sorts of comments to express their surprise.

Check out some of the reactions:

A few, however, were left laughing out loud. It’s because they tweeted that one of the cashew seed in the image resembles an “angry face.”

The white curvy nut-like things we eat are actually the seeds from the cashew apple that are processed and then sold for consumption, reports BBC Good Food.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 17:33 IST

