Woman tweets about ‘how cashews grow’. Twitter goes nuts over it

Plain, salted, roasted or blended, there are many forms in which cashews can tantalise your taste buds. Though most love taking a bite out of the dry fruit, there are only some who have a clear idea about how they are grown. And, Twitter user Colleen Ballinger wasn’t one until recently.

“I was today years old when I learned that this is how cashews grow,” wrote Ballinger and shared an image of some raw cashew seeds hanging from cashew apples.

i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019

The post, shared on September 12, quickly grabbed people’s attention. Interestingly, many people had the same reaction as Ballinger. Several people realised they too were “today years old” when they discovered the “secret” of cashews. Expectedly, people dropped all sorts of comments to express their surprise.

Check out some of the reactions:

Ummm WHAT!? — Cupquake ✨ (@iHasCupquake) September 12, 2019

I thought it was a fake pic at first. 🤣🤣🤣 — Shannon is in FIGHT MODE (@Katpa73) September 12, 2019

I was 50 years old when I learned how cashews grow. (I'm 50) 😂😲🤯 — L (@LynSonyaA) September 12, 2019

A few, however, were left laughing out loud. It’s because they tweeted that one of the cashew seed in the image resembles an “angry face.”

I thought the one in the middle had a face for a second and I panicked wow 😮 pic.twitter.com/OcyTd2vMF2 — Have no fear, your hero is here 🖤 (@ZackarysMama118) September 12, 2019

Why he so angry? 😂 — 😱Ryland's Shookie Cookie🍪*fan acc* (@btvsvixen) September 12, 2019

these are not cashews they are shrunken heads of the poor souls who crossed an ancient witch's path — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) September 12, 2019

The white curvy nut-like things we eat are actually the seeds from the cashew apple that are processed and then sold for consumption, reports BBC Good Food.

