Wonder what pets have to complain about? ‘Dog with sign’ may give a clue

The Instagram account with the name ‘dog with sign’ shows a dog with some complaints that maybe every dog will relate to.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With over 24,000 followers, ‘dog with sign’ is already a hit among netizens.
With over 24,000 followers, ‘dog with sign’ is already a hit among netizens.(Instagram/@dogwithsign)
         

We have a lot to complain about in our daily lives. Whether it’s the weather or just another tough day at work, we feel irritated when things don’t go our way. But what about our furry pooches? What if they also had a lot of complaints against us? That is what this adorable Instagram account of a dog protesting with signs is all about.

Previously the internet was gifted with hilarious photos of ‘Dude with sign’ where a man held up various signs to protest against the nitty-gritty matters of daily life.

This time the protester is too adorable. The Instagram account with the name ‘dog with sign’ shows a dog with some complaints that maybe every dog will relate to.

“If you don’t sit for something, you’ll never get the treat,” says the profile bio. With over 24,000 followers, the cute pooch is already a hit among netizens.

Check out some of his paw-dorable protest messages:

“You are so cute!” writes an Instagram user. “I totally support you,” says another. “Love this account,” comments a third.

What do you think of this adorable protestor?

