Doggo made to help with chores for being lazy is relatable on another level

No one is spared from household chores. Not even this adorable doggo.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog in question.
The image shows the dog in question. (Facebook/@Mukul Singh)
         

“Din bhar ghar me pada rehta hai [you just laze around the house all day long],” this dialogue may seem familiar to many. After all, once or even more times, there are many who have heard this statement from their parents. If you’re nodding in agreement, chances are you’ll relate to this doggo as it’s now facing something similar too.

This ball of fur got an ultimatum from his human parent for lying around all day. It was asked to do home chores, specifically baartan dhona, or else no khaana.

Facebook user Mukul Singh shared this hilarious post along with an image of the doggo engaged in the chore. Though simple, the combination of the funny caption and the amusing image makes the post hilarious and it may make you laugh out loud too.

The image shows a golden-furred dog sitting on a chair in front of a counter which is filled with unwashed utensils. The pooch is seen ‘washing’ a bowl, probably the one in which it eats.

With close to 500 shares and nearly 200 reactions, people shared different comments on the post. There were also a few who just used the laughing out loud emoji to express themselves.

“Your mom to you,” wrote a Facebook user tagging another individual. “Haha,” commented another. “The caption though,” joked a third.

What do you think of the post?

