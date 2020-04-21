YouTuber Casey Neistat scratched a stranger’s car. His exchange with the owner is amazing

it-s-viral

In most cases, scratching or bumping another person’s car leads to an angry exchange of words. But in the case of YouTuber Casey Neistat, it resulted in something quite incredible. In a tweet, Neistat has shared what transpired when he accidentally scratched a stranger’s car. His tweet is going all kinds of viral.

“Been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA,” he tweeted while sharing the incident. “I scratched a guy’s car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch,” he added.

“I drive a 17 year old lifted pick up. So no rear view cam and really hard to see what’s behind you. I’m also a terrible driver,” he added later in another tweet.

Neistat also mentioned how he left the owner of the car a little note leaving his number. He apologized and offered to pay for the repairs, asking the owner to get in touch with him.

The owner did reach out but with a different request. Instead of asking Neistat to pay for the repairs, he asked that Neistat make a contribution of that amount to a charity. The YouTuber in turn made the contribution.

Neistat also shared a screenshot of their exchange. Take a look and don’t miss the name he put in for the car’s owner.

been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA. I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me... pic.twitter.com/0x8HQkjGa2 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 20, 2020

The heartening interaction, posted last evening, has collected over 1.8 lakh likes and more than 15,000 retweets.

“10/10 human interaction, love this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Class act, both of you,” posted another.

Many commented about the honoree title put in by Neistat. “Mr Scratched Car. I love it!” commented one not unlike several others.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula One World Championship, also made Neistat an offer he probably won’t be able to refuse. “Love it! As soon as everything hopefully gets back to normal we can tackle your driving skills together...” he wrote. “I see a great collab here,” commented a Twitter user saying what was in our mind.

What do you think about this wholesome interaction?