e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / YouTuber Casey Neistat scratched a stranger’s car. His exchange with the owner is amazing

YouTuber Casey Neistat scratched a stranger’s car. His exchange with the owner is amazing

“Been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA,” Casey Neistat tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:40 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The note YouTuber Casey Neistat left behind after he accidentally scratched a stranger’s car.
The note YouTuber Casey Neistat left behind after he accidentally scratched a stranger’s car. (Twitter/@Casey)
         

In most cases, scratching or bumping another person’s car leads to an angry exchange of words. But in the case of YouTuber Casey Neistat, it resulted in something quite incredible. In a tweet, Neistat has shared what transpired when he accidentally scratched a stranger’s car. His tweet is going all kinds of viral.

“Been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA,” he tweeted while sharing the incident. “I scratched a guy’s car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch,” he added.

“I drive a 17 year old lifted pick up. So no rear view cam and really hard to see what’s behind you. I’m also a terrible driver,” he added later in another tweet.

Neistat also mentioned how he left the owner of the car a little note leaving his number. He apologized and offered to pay for the repairs, asking the owner to get in touch with him.

The owner did reach out but with a different request. Instead of asking Neistat to pay for the repairs, he asked that Neistat make a contribution of that amount to a charity. The YouTuber in turn made the contribution.

Neistat also shared a screenshot of their exchange. Take a look and don’t miss the name he put in for the car’s owner.

The heartening interaction, posted last evening, has collected over 1.8 lakh likes and more than 15,000 retweets.

“10/10 human interaction, love this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Class act, both of you,” posted another.

Many commented about the honoree title put in by Neistat. “Mr Scratched Car. I love it!” commented one not unlike several others.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula One World Championship, also made Neistat an offer he probably won’t be able to refuse. “Love it! As soon as everything hopefully gets back to normal we can tackle your driving skills together...” he wrote. “I see a great collab here,” commented a Twitter user saying what was in our mind.

What do you think about this wholesome interaction?

tags
top news
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 update: 4,49,810 samples tested by India so far
Covid-19 update: 4,49,810 samples tested by India so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news