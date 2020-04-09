30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

jaipur

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:50 IST

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed.

According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seven cases of COVID-19 each. While Jodhpur and Barmer districts have recorded one case each in the morning today.

A total of five cases were reported from the district of Jaisalmer while two were reported from Banswara today.

Two people who have tested positive for the virus have a history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.