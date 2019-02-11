In a first, e-registration at Kota jail for those visiting inmates

The Kota Central Jail has become Rajasthan’s first jail to launch e-registration for facilitating visitors to get online dates for meeting prison inmates.

Currently, it becomes very chaotic for the family members to meet the inmates due to rush of visitors on any given day. A large number of visitors have to return home without meeting the prisoners.

Taking this into account, the Kota Central Jail administration has launched e-registration facility which would smoothen the process.

The superintendent of the Kota Central Jail, Suman Maliwal said that around 200 visitors arrive at the jail on a daily basis but only 70 people are able to meet the inmates. The rest are asked to visit the next day.

“Kota Central jail launched e-registration facility whereby visitors would be able to apply online to get a meeting date and time on which they will be able to plan the jail visit,” she said.

Maliwal said that after applying online for the visitor-inmate meeting, visitors will get a one time password through which jail administration would give them time slot for meeting the inmates. She said that the visitors will have to show their identity card at the time of meeting. “Kota Central Jail is the first jail in the state to have launched the e-registration facility,” she said.

“This online system would prevent unnecessary crowding of visitors and also prevent them from returning to their homes without meeting the inmates,” she added.

She said that the district collector, Kota, Muktanand Agarwal has launched the e-registration facility at the Kota Central Jail.

