One in 5 students at IIT-Delhi is from Rajasthan

One out of every five students in the 2017 batch at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, is from Rajasthan, a recent

The survey by BSP included 649 of the 851 students that enrolled at the premier technology institute in 2017. Of the 649 students, 566 were male while 83 female. The BSP is IIT Delhi’s media unit and is run entirely by the student community.

Of the 649 participants in the survey, 134 were from the desert state, constituting nearly a fifth of the batch. Indicating a north-heavy representation, the survey states that 67% of the students in the batch came from north or central India. Among the surveyed lot, there was only one international student.

Besides Rajasthan, the biggest contributors to the batch were Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with 93 and 63 students respectively. The state of Delhi sent 58 students to the batch.

Following the capital were Bihar and Maharashtra. While there were 52 students from the former in the batch, the latter contributed 47 students to the Delhi institute.

An earlier report that included students from IITs across the country, too, foregrounded the high contribution of Rajasthan to the institutes. Of the 10,576 students who were admitted to the IITs in the year 2016, 2,005 were from Rajasthan, said the Joint Implementation Committee report by IIT Guwahati, which organised the JEE Advanced 2016.

The desert state accounted for 18.96% seats in the IITs in the admissions that took place in 2016. According to a report of IIT Mumbai that organised JEE Advanced 2015, nearly 19.7% of the students who secured a place in the IITs were from Rajasthan.

Experts credit the lion’s share of students from Rajasthan making way into the IITs to the massive coaching industry in Kota, which has now spread to other districts such as Jaipur and Sikar.