Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau books road infra firm official, toll contractor in Jhalawar district

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan police has booked the project director of a road infrastructure development firm and a contractor over alleged financial irregularities in collection of toll amount at one of the plazas in Jhalawar district.

ACB officials said a surprise inspection at Ralayti and Rajpura toll plazas conducted recently revealed that people passing through two sections at Ralayti plaza were being handed over “printed slips” instead of the computer-generated ones for the payment made at the booth.

“The money was being collected from the vehicle owners crossing the Thermal Mod and Sighnaiya sections of the Ralayti toll plaza in violation of the contractual terms and conditions. Instead of giving electronic receipts, manual slips were given to the people. These slips had been printed by a contractor named Rishiraj Singh, ” said Thakur Chandarsheel Kumar, additional superintendent of the ACB’S Kota unit.

The bureau has seized the account books and the slip pads.

Going through the account books, the ACB official said, it was found that between April 1, 2015 and March 9, 2016, the two toll sections had a total collection of ~3.53 crore for which the manual slips had been generated.

Kumar added, “Ravindra Muwal, the project director of RIDOCR (Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan Ltd) in Jhalawar knew the fact that fake slips were given to the passersby and illegal money in crores is been collected from. Muwal hid this fact from the senior authorities of RIDCOR and didn’t mention about the illegal collection in the monthly report. This fact indicates that both Singh and Muwal were in connivance in collecting the money.”

During the primary investigation, it was revealed that a man identified as Raghav Singh involved in collecting toll said that the illegal collection was done through Singh (contractor). He told the ACB officers that he was collecting money for Singh. The RIDOCR managed was acting as a mute spectator.

Kumar informed, “As per the memorandum of understanding signed between IL&FS and RIDCOR the earnings of the toll plaza should be equally distributed between the company and state government.

“Here, the money was been collected in connivance of RIDOCR official and contractor and it was hid from the government which means Muwal misused his position and caused loss to the government exchequer.” The accused would be arrested after the complete investigation.

A case under section 120 (B) of Indian Penal CODE(IPC) and 13(1) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption ACT was registered against manager Muwal and contractor Singh on Wednesday.

RIDCOR was incorporated as a 50:50 joint initiative of Government of Rajasthan (GOR) and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) for implementation of the Mega Highways Project.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:29 IST