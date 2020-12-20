Rajasthan crime branch nabs 5 drug smugglers with opium worth Rs 2 crores

jaipur

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:38 IST

With the arrest of five persons from Rajsamand district, the crime branch of Rajasthan police busted an intrastate drugs smuggling racket and recovered 20 kilograms of opium worth Rs two crores from the dashboard of the car of the accused.

Inspector general of police (IGP), crime branch (police headquarters) Vijay Kumar Singh said that the headquarters team received a tip-off that some smugglers were about to transport a consignment of opium from Chittorgarh to Pali and Jodhpur.

“Acting on the tip-off, a team of crime branch along with the local police did barricading on Chittorgarh- Marwar road near Gangapur village of Bhilwara district where a suspected car was stopped for checking and two accused identified as Jetharam (38) resident of Dewasiyon ki Dhani and Narayan Lal Gurjar (48) resident of Piplaj, district Pali, were detained,” said Singh.

They confessed that they along with three others accused, identified as Bhanwar Lal Pareek, Bhagwan Lal Teli and Jamna Lal Gurjar, had purchased 20 kg opium and crossed Rajsamand district a little while ago.

The IGP added that the Deogarh police of Rajsamand district was informed and the three accused were intercepted at a police barricading at the KamliGhat Circle area. The accused had hidden the 20 kg opium in the dashboards of their cars in 10 different packets.

Lal told police that he used to buy opium from villages of Chittorgarh and sell it at higher prices in different districts of western Rajasthan.

“Lal himself escorted the vehicle carrying the opium and also used to keep a large number of receipts of medicines to dupe investigators,” the crime branch IGP said.

Crime branch is trying to trace more members of the drugs smuggling racket.