Saif-Sonakshi-starrer may be shot at Shergarh, water fort of Baran

Baran’s famous Shergarh fort may appear on the silver screen for the first time if the administration decides to give filmmakers permission to shoot at the fort.

Executive producer of JAR pictures Private Limited Sidharth Singh has approached the Baran district administration seeking permission to shoot for their film, titled ‘Kaptan’. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha play the lead in the film, which will be shot in different parts of Rajasthan, including Pali, Bhilwara and Udaipur.

The Shergarh fort, established in the eight century along the banks of Parvan, presents a picturesque location but has not been tapped by filmmakers so far.

Additional district magistrate (ADM), Baran, Vasudev Kumawat, said that the filmmaker has approached the administration for permission to shoot at the fort. Letters have been issued to the departments concerned for seeking their approval, including the State Archaeology and Museum department and the police.

“The process is underway. However, the final approval is yet to be given,” he said.

Superintendent of State Archaeology and Museum Department, Umrao Singh, said, “We have received a letter from the ADM Baran in which the department’s approval has been sought for shooting the film.”

The department has replied to the Baran administration informing them about the fees required for allowing the shooting and the conditions for the proper upkeep of the fort during the shooting.

He said that the Shergarh fort is known for its Rajput architecture and its beautiful location.