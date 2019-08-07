‘Very heavy’ rain likely in 20 Rajasthan districts

jaipur

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:47 IST

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with likely heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan.

The department has forecast of very heavy rainfall in 20 districts on Wednesday. Large areas of eastern Rajasthan comprising Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bhilwara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Udaipur may observe very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, as per the weather department.

Three other districts in the western Rajasthan namely Jalore, Nagaur and Pali may also observe heavy rainfall. The department has forecast of very heavy rainfall in 18 districts of eastern Rajasthan and three districts of western Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, water inundated many areas of capital Jaipur following “heavy rainfall” on Tuesday.

About 69 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, said officials of the weather department.

The rain brought down the mercury. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city was recorded 32.6 degree Celsius and 26.1 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the weather department data, Kota received 14 mm rainfall, Churu 18 mm, Malpura in Tonk district 10 mm, while Udaipur and Jayal in Nagaur district received 7 mm rainfall.

