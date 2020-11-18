e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Widow’s in-laws chop her nose and tongue for refusing to marry relative

Widow’s in-laws chop her nose and tongue for refusing to marry relative

The woman was widowed a year after she got married about six years back. Her sister-in-law had since been trying to allegedly get her married off to the relative

jaipur Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:43 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
Representational photo.
A 28-year-old widow’s in-laws allegedly chopped off her nose and tongue in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Tuesday after she rejected their proposal to remarry a relative.

Kanta Singh, a local police officer, said they have arrested the prime accused and were looking for the co-accused.

The woman was widowed a year after she got married about six years back. Her sister-in-law had since been trying to allegedly get her married off to the relative.

The woman’s brother said his sister rejected the idea. He added his sister’s in-laws came to their home and attacked her. “They chopped off her nose and tongue and also broke her right hand. Our mother. who tried saving her daughter, was also injured in the attack.”

