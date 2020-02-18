‘Amity in troubled times’: Muslim couple marries off Hindu daughter in temple ceremony

kerala

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:52 IST

A family in a village in Kerala held the wedding of their daughter with the usual pomp and traditional rituals.

When 22-year-old Rajeswari’s wedding was fixed with Visnuprasad, her parents wished for a very simple thing. They wanted it to be held in a temple where they could enter and witness the wedding.

The Bhagwati Temple in Kanhangad in Kasaragod district opened the doors for the proud parents—P Abdullah and Khadeeja—on Sunday.

Their love and affection for Rajeswari is being hailed as an eye-opener in troubled times.

Besides many Muslim and Hindu families, several leaders of the Muslim League and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—including its Kasargod district unit secretary A Velaydhan—were also present during the ceremony.

Abdullah and Khadeeja had brought Rajeswari into their homes when she was 10 years old.

Her father Saravanan was a farm labourer from Tamil Nadu who had settled on the outskirts of Kasaragod. He died when Rajeswari was six-years-old and after four years, her mother also passed away.

When nobody came to claim her, Abdullah and Khadeeja adopted her as their foster daughter. Rajeswari grew up in their house as the lone sister for their three boys.

Though she practised some of the Muslim customs at home, her parents never wanted her to convert and insisted she should have a match from her own community.

They found a groom for her in 28-year-old Vishnuprasad, a lab technician.

“We had saved money for her. Her brothers also chipped in. We gave her enough gold. We made it grand,” Abdullah, who works in a private firm in Dubai for the last 35 years, said.

Abdullah’s 88-year-old mother Safiumma was also there to bless the couple.

“This is real brotherhood and amity. When people are building big walls over CAA and so-called love jihad, incidents like this open many eyes,” P Nissar, a social worker of the area, said.