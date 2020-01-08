Bharat Bandh cripples normal life in Kerala, pilgrims stranded

kerala

The 24-hour Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) called by different trade unions on Wednesday to protest what they call the anti-labour policies of central government crippled normal life in Kerala. The bandh call has been given by 10 central trade unions along with different federations. Barring the Bharat Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), all other trade unions are supporting the strike.

There is very little vehicular traffic and shops and business establishments are closed in many part of Kerala. Many trade bodies and shopkeepers had earlier announced that they will open their shops. These bodies, however, later succumbed to the pressure from trade unions.

Since the bandh came at the peak of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, pilgrims have been exempted from the purview of the strike. The tourism industry too has been kept out. But reports are coming in from many places that pilgrims are stranded.

Rail and air traffic are functioning as usual for now. Many trade unions have, however, announced their plan to picket the important railway stations. Three major IT parks of the state are functioning normally. No violent incident is reported from the state so far.

Going by earlier experiences, Kerala is expected to bear the maximum brunt among the southern states.

As part of their 12-point charter of demands, the protesters want the Centre to drop the proposed labour reforms.

A bill in this regard was passed in Parliament and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes - wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.