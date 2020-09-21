e-paper
Home / Kerala / 2 migrant labourers killed in Ernakulam quarry blast

2 migrant labourers killed in Ernakulam quarry blast

According to Kalady police, the blast took place in a building where explosives were stored for the purpose of blasting rocks.

kerala Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi/Ernakulam
Two labourers were killed after an explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district today.
Two labourers were killed after an explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district today.(ANI Photo)
         

Two migrant labourers were killed in a blast which took place in a quarry at Malayattoor in Ernakulam district on Monday morning.

“The blast took place in a building where explosives were stored for the purpose of blasting rocks,” Kalady police said. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, police added.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Periyannan, a native of Tamil Nadu, and D Naga from Karnataka.

Further details are awaited.

