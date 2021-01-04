800 volunteers to help Ganga Sagar pilgrims maintain Covid-19 norms in Bengal

kolkata

The West Bengal government would set up a dedicated team, comprising 800 volunteers, which would help millions of Ganga Sagar pilgrims to maintain Covid-19 safety protocols.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also directed officials to ensure that all pilgrims undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they could reach the mela ground and added that wearing masks should be made mandatory.

“We would hold the Ganga Sagar mela at a smaller scale this year. We have somehow managed to control the Covid-19 situation and cannot afford to have another spike. We don’t want to close down. But the mela needs to be scaled down this year,” said Banerjee.

This year the Ganga Sagar mela - the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela in Prayag - would be held between January 8 and January 16. Millions of pilgrims are expected to take the holy dip between 6:02 am on January 14 and till 6:02 am on January 15.

“We would try to limit the mela this time because of Covid-19. Last year five million pilgrims had attended the mela. Even if a million or two come this year, it could trigger a pandemic. We would not be able to stop anyone from coming. We need to stay alert and work responsibly,” said Banerjee, urging officials to discourage pilgrims from attending the fair this time.

Screening camps at 13 entry points of the mela ground, a 600-bed Covid-19 hospital, six wellness centres, eight safe homes, 11 quarantine centres and five isolation centres are being set up as a part of an elaborate Covid-19 management plan. Drones, water ambulance and air ambulance would be pressed into action.

“As pilgrims would be coming from across the country it would be better if they could be made to undergo RAT the moment they enter the state. Camps with RAT facilities could also be set up at various locations en route so that there is no rush at the camps on the Island,” Banerjee said.

She asked officials to coordinate with other state governments so that the West Bengal government could have prior information on the number of pilgrims expected to arrive in Bengal.

“We would form a dedicated team comprising 800 volunteers which would help pilgrims maintain the safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintain social distance and use hand sanitisers. The team has been named Sagar Bondu (Sagar Friend),” the chief minister said.

For the first time, provisions have been made for pilgrims to take the holy dip sitting in the comfort of their home (e-snan) and be part of the mela via the website. Pilgrims can book online a tirtha samagri pack comprising Ganga Jal in a container, prasad and the holy tika.