e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Bengal woman lynched on suspicion of theft

Bengal woman lynched on suspicion of theft

Police have arrested four persons including the main accused, 50-year-old Mahibul Mollah, an LPG dealer in the locality.

kolkata Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Kolkata, said the officer
The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Kolkata, said the officer(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 41-year-old woman died while her husband was seriously injured after they were beaten up by four persons who suspected the couple of stealing money, at Chinepukur village, around 30 km east of Kolkata on Friday.

Police have arrested four persons including the main accused, 50-year-old Mahibul Mollah, an LPG dealer in the locality.

A senior officer of Kashipur police station said on condition of anonymity that Mollah had accused the woman’s husband Ali Hossain of stealing money. An argument followed and Mollah and his associates assaulted Hossain.

“When Hossain’s wife Sufia Bibi tried to intervene, she was also beaten up. Villagers rescued the two and rushed them to a hospital from where they were referred to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Kolkata,” said the officer.

Later Hossain lodged a complaint on the basis of which the accused were arrested

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid
German president in quarantine after bodyguard tests positive for Covid
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In