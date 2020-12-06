CID names BJP’s Mukul Roy as accused in TMC MLA Murder case

kolkata

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 02:16 IST

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department has named senior BJP leader Mukul Roy as a co-accused in a 2019 murder case.

In its second supplementary chargesheet, filed in a local court in Nadia on Saturday, the CID has charged Roy under sections 302 (murder) and 120b (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR was registered against the top BJP leader and three others in February 2019, a day after Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas from Krishnagunj in Nadia district was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Roy, a former veteran of the ruling TMC in Bengal, had joined the BJP in November 2017.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from the district’s Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar was also named in the police complaint.

Roy, however, dismissed the charges and said, “There are at least 45 cases pending against me. I do not believe in the politics of violence and never indulge in such kinds of things. I challenge chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say it in public that I have such kind of taste,” news agency PTI quoted Roy as saying.

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya called the chargesheet a “conspiracy of CM Mamata Banerjee”.

“Mamta Banerjee’s conspiracy continues. The false murder chargesheet against Mukul Roy shows how she is trying to suppress the opposition by her conspiracy,” Vijayvargiya said.

“The matter is under investigation and in the court. The law will take its own course,” said a senior TMC leader.