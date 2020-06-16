e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19 death toll rises to 485 in Bengal with 10 more fatalities, 407 new cases reported

Covid-19 death toll rises to 485 in Bengal with 10 more fatalities, 407 new cases reported

A total of 407 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such cases to 11,494, the department said in its bulletin.

kolkata Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
The maximum number of new infections was reported from Kolkata with 104 cases, while 56 each were registered in North 24 Parganas and Malda districts.
The maximum number of new infections was reported from Kolkata with 104 cases, while 56 each were registered in North 24 Parganas and Malda districts.
         

Ten people afflicted with Covid-19 died in West Bengal on Monday, taking the toll in the state to 485, the health department said.

Of the 10, eight died due to comorbidities, where Covid-19 was “incidental”, it said.

The maximum number of new infections was reported from Kolkata with 104 cases, while 56 each were registered in North 24 Parganas and Malda districts, it said.

Thirty-six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Howrah, 29 in Alipurduar, 22 in Darjeeling, 17 in Jalpaiguri, 14 in Dakshin Dinajpur and 13 in South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 5,515.

Altogether 9,509 samples were examined for the disease since Sunday evening. A total of 3,43,242 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 434 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours after being cured, the bulletin added.

