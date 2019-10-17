e-paper
Man lynched in West Bengal’s Bhangore

The victim, Bakiullah Mollah, had attacked a man with a machete, seriously injuring him. He was then surrounded by an angry mob and beaten to death.

kolkata Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The victim is said to have died in hospital after police came to his rescue.
One person was lynched by a mob in South 24 Parganas district while he was fleeing after attacking a man in Bhangore area, police said on Wednesday.

Bakiullah Mollah attacked Manirul Islam Biswas with a machete at Satuliya Bazar locality of Bhangore on late Tuesday night seriously injuring him.

Police said Biswas who is quite popular in the area fell on the ground and was bleeding profusely.

A group of locals who witnessed the incident started beating up Mollah.

Later, the police came and took both of them to a hospital where Mollah died.

Biswas is now admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata.

The police started an investigation into the case.

