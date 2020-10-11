e-paper
Manish Shukla murder case: BJP MP Arjun Singh says Bengal CID plotting to frame him

Manish Shukla murder case: BJP MP Arjun Singh says Bengal CID plotting to frame him

The BJP lawmaker accused the CID of not nabbing the “culprits” who are “roaming freely” in the area.

kolkata Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh (2L), and party activists march towards State Secretariat Nabanna during a protest.
BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh (2L), and party activists march towards State Secretariat Nabanna during a protest. (PTI)
         

BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Saturday alleged that the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is “plotting” to frame him in the Manish Shukla murder case.

BJP councillor Manish Shukla, who was a close aide of Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4.

“I got hold of a chat of senior CID officers where they were discussing whether Arjun Singh has been framed.

Going by this conversation, I am sure they (CID officers) are conspiring to frame me in the case,” Singh said.

The BJP lawmaker accused the CID of not nabbing the “culprits” who are “roaming freely” in the area.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Ghosh dismissed Singh’s claims and said the investigation agency is doing its best and Shukla’s murderers and the conspirators behind the killing will soon be behind the bars.

“We have better things to do rather than reacting to what Arjun Singh is saying. He is a ‘bahubali’ (strongman) in the area. The CID is on the right track. Soon, people behind this murder will be brought to the book,” Ghosh said.

CID sleuths are planning to go to Bihar’s Nalanda in search of other people involved in Shukla’s murder, sources said.

The agency has arrested three persons so far in connection with the killing.

PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
