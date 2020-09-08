West Bengal: Two minor sisters gangraped; one kills herself, another hospitalised after attempt to do so

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:26 IST

Two minor sisters were allegedly gangraped in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district last Friday (September 4), after which they tried to kill themselves. One of the girls died on Monday.

“Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged crime, while two other suspects are still on the run,” said Khageshwar Roy, a member of the West Bengal legislative assembly (MLA) from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“The two sisters, aged 14 and 16, had visited a garden near their house last Friday evening. They were allegedly gangraped. They returned home and attempted to kill themsleves. Later, they were rushed to a hospital. The older sister died in the hospital on Monday. The younger sister is battling for her life,” Roy added.

Roy represents Rajganj assembly constituency, where the alleged crime took place.

However, West Bengal Police are tight-lipped about the incident.

PK Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Jalpaiguri, remained incommunicado. Additional SP (ASP), Jalpaiguri; deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (crime), Jalpaiguri; and the officer-in-charge of the Rajganj police station under whose jurisdiction the alleged crime was committed refused to divulge any details.