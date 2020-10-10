e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Will urge PM to give message to people to follow Covid safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

Will urge PM to give message to people to follow Covid safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the puja committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks.

kolkata Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, while the death toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, according to the health department.
West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, while the death toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, according to the health department.(PTI)
         

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Saturday said that it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a message asking the people of the state to follow Covid-19 safety protocols during Durga Puja festival this year.

The matter was discussed recently by the partys state leadership, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

“We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to give a message to people before Durga Puja regarding Covid-19 safety precautions. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, but we have to be careful due to the pandemic situation,” he told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, Ghosh had urged the people of the state to observe Durga Puja but shun the festivities this year.

“There was not much celebration in Holi and Ramnavami this year. Let the celebrations be muted during Covid-19 time.

We are scared of the safety of people as the chief minister said Durga Puja festivities would take place this year as well,” he had said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the puja committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks.

West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, while the death toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, according to the health department.

tags
top news
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank off to decent start vs KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank off to decent start vs KKR
India imposes provisional duty on some Indonesian steel products
India imposes provisional duty on some Indonesian steel products
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In