When is Mokshada Ekadashi? Date, time, tithi, muhurat, significance, and more
Mokshada Ekadashi is also known as Mauna Ekadashi or Maun Agyaras. Here's all you need to know.
The Hindu calendar refers to Mokshada Ekadashi as Geeta Jayanti. As the name implies, people who observe the Mokshada Ekadashi fast will achieve moksha, or freedom from the cycle of birth and death, and arrive at Vaikuntha, the heavenly residence of Lord Vishnu.
Also referred to as Mauna Ekadashi or Maun Agyaras, devotees take a vow of silence (or maun) all day long on this day. This Ekadashi is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi in various southern Indian states and the vicinity of Odisha.
Date, time, and muhurat of Mokshada Ekadashi 2025
According to Drik Panchang, Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on Monday, December 1, this year. Parana time on December 2 will be between 6:57 am and 9:03 am. Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:29 pm on November 30 and end at 7:01 pm on December 1.
40 Goddess Lakshmi mantras to chant on Mokshada Ekadashi
Om Prakrityai Namah
Om Viratyayi Namah
Om Vidyaayi Namah
Om Sarvabhuta-Hitapradayai Namah
Om Shraddhayai Namah
Om Vibhutyai Namah
Om Vasundharayai Namah
Om Udarangayai Namah
Om Harinyai Namah
Om Hemmalinya Namah
Om Dhandhanya-Karye Namah
Om Siddhayai Namah
Om Strahnasaumyayai Namah
Om Shubhpradayai Namah
Om Nripaveshmagatanandayai Namah
Om Surabhyai Namah:
Om Parmatmikayai Namah:
Om Vache Namah:
Om Padmalayayai Namah
Om Padmayi Namah
Om Shuchaayi Namah
Om Swahayi Namah
Om Swadhayai Namah
Om Sudhayai Namah
Om Dhanyayi Namah
Om Hiranmayi Namah
Om Lakshmyai Namah
Om Nityapushtaayai Namah
Om Vibhavaryai Namah
Om Aditya Namah
Om Dityai Namah
Om Diptaayai Namah
Om Vasudhayai Namah
Om Vasudharanyai Namah
Om Kamalayi Namah
Om Kantaayai Namah
Om Kamakshyai Namah
Om Krodhsambhavaayi Namah
Om Anugrahpradayai Namah
Om Buddhayai Namah
Why Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated
This Ekadashi is significant because it pardons all of a person's lifetime transgressions and immoral deeds. Giving someone in need a copy of the Bhagavad Gita is also said to be good so that they can benefit from Lord Krishna's blessings. On this day, listening to the Bhagavad Gita is thought to provide the same advantages as conducting the holy Ashwamedha Yajna.
