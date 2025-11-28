When is Mokshada Ekadashi? Date, time, tithi, muhurat, significance, and more

The Hindu calendar refers to Mokshada Ekadashi as Geeta Jayanti. As the name implies, people who observe the Mokshada Ekadashi fast will achieve moksha, or freedom from the cycle of birth and death, and arrive at Vaikuntha, the heavenly residence of Lord Vishnu. Mokshada Ekadashi will be marked on December 1.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also referred to as Mauna Ekadashi or Maun Agyaras, devotees take a vow of silence (or maun) all day long on this day. This Ekadashi is also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi in various southern Indian states and the vicinity of Odisha.

Date, time, and muhurat of Mokshada Ekadashi 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on Monday, December 1, this year. Parana time on December 2 will be between 6:57 am and 9:03 am. Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:29 pm on November 30 and end at 7:01 pm on December 1.

40 Goddess Lakshmi mantras to chant on Mokshada Ekadashi

Om Prakrityai Namah

Om Viratyayi Namah

Om Vidyaayi Namah

Om Sarvabhuta-Hitapradayai Namah

Om Shraddhayai Namah

Om Vibhutyai Namah

Om Vasundharayai Namah

Om Udarangayai Namah

Om Harinyai Namah

Om Hemmalinya Namah

Om Dhandhanya-Karye Namah

Om Siddhayai Namah

Om Strahnasaumyayai Namah

Om Shubhpradayai Namah

Om Nripaveshmagatanandayai Namah

Om Surabhyai Namah:

Om Parmatmikayai Namah:

Om Vache Namah:

Om Padmalayayai Namah

Om Padmayi Namah

Om Shuchaayi Namah

Om Swahayi Namah

Om Swadhayai Namah

Om Sudhayai Namah

Om Dhanyayi Namah

Om Hiranmayi Namah

Om Lakshmyai Namah

Om Nityapushtaayai Namah

Om Vibhavaryai Namah

Om Aditya Namah

Om Dityai Namah

Om Diptaayai Namah

Om Vasudhayai Namah

Om Vasudharanyai Namah

Om Kamalayi Namah

Om Kantaayai Namah

Om Kamakshyai Namah

Om Krodhsambhavaayi Namah

Om Anugrahpradayai Namah

Om Buddhayai Namah

Why Mokshada Ekadashi is celebrated

This Ekadashi is significant because it pardons all of a person's lifetime transgressions and immoral deeds. Giving someone in need a copy of the Bhagavad Gita is also said to be good so that they can benefit from Lord Krishna's blessings. On this day, listening to the Bhagavad Gita is thought to provide the same advantages as conducting the holy Ashwamedha Yajna.