Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Odisha government doubles financial payouts for surrendering Maoists

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 02:18 pm IST

Under the scheme, higher-ranked cadres classified as Category A, including Central Committee members, Politburo members, and State Committee members, will receive up to ₹5 lakh

The Odisha government announced a revised surrender and rehabilitation scheme for Left Wing Extremists, offering higher financial incentives. The new policy, aligned with the Union home ministry’s revised guidelines issued in August 2022, provides a tiered rehabilitation package based on the rank and importance of the surrendering cadre, ranging from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh in direct financial assistance.

The scheme offers additional monetary incentives for surrendering weapons. (Representative file photo)
The scheme offers additional monetary incentives for surrendering weapons. (Representative file photo)

Under the scheme, higher-ranked cadres classified as Category A, including Central Committee members, Politburo members, and State Committee members, will receive up to 5 lakh. Of this amount, 50,000 will be given immediately in cash, while the remaining 4.5 lakh will be deposited in fixed deposits. The deposited amount will be released in tranches, 50,000 after one year and 4 lakh after three years, subject to satisfactory conduct certified by district police authorities.

Middle and lower-ranked cadres under Category B, including Divisional Committee members, Local Guerrilla Squad commanders, and party members, will receive 2.5 lakh under similar disbursement terms.

The scheme offers additional monetary incentives for surrendering weapons.

A cadre surrendering with a light machine gun (LMG) in working condition will receive 4.95 lakh, while an AK-47 or Trichy Assault Rifle will fetch 3.3 lakh. Other weapons attract varying amounts, 2.75 lakh for a 2-inch mortar, 1.65 lakh for an INSAS rifle, and 82,500 for a .303 rifle. Even ammunition and explosives are covered, with each round valued at 55 and explosive substances at 1,100 per kilogram.

The policy offers additional incentives for those surrendering weapons. Compensation ranges from 4.95 lakh for a light machine gun to 550 for grenades and gelatin rods. An incentive of 25,000 will be provided to all surrenderees, regardless of whether they surrender weapons.

For high-value targets carrying government-declared rewards of 5 lakh or more, the policy provides an additional lump sum of 10 lakh, deposited as a fixed deposit and released after three years based on satisfactory conduct. Alternatively, such cadres can opt for the declared reward amount if it exceeds the standard financial assistance — with rewards ranging from 1.10 crore for Central Committee members to 1.65 lakh for party members.

Beyond financial incentives, the rehabilitation package includes provisions for housing under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a one-time marriage incentive of 25,000, free or subsidized rations under central food schemes, and priority healthcare through government health cards.

Surrendered cadres will be enrolled free of cost in short-term training programs and may pursue vocational education in ITIs or polytechnics.

A monthly stipend of 10,000 will be provided for up to 36 months, discontinued only upon securing government employment or gainful self-employment. To be eligible, surrenderees must fulfill stringent criteria including revealing the identities of associates, disclosing details about financiers and supply chains, confessing to criminal acts, and making a public statement of voluntary surrender through media.

According to state home department officials, currently about 80 to 85 operatives are active in Odisha.

