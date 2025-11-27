Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh constable injured after stepping on pressure IED in Sukma: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:35 pm IST

Police said constable Muchaki Durga accidentally stepped on a pressure-operated explosive device allegedly planted by Maoists, triggering the blast that injured her left foot

Raipur: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Police was injured on Thursday after accidentally stepping on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists in Sukma district, police said.

After receiving preliminary medical assistance in the field, she was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. (Representative photo)
After receiving preliminary medical assistance in the field, she was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. (Representative photo)

The incident took place around 1 pm on a forested hill when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force was conducting an area domination operation from the newly established Gogunda security camp, an officer said.

The officer said that constable Muchaki Durga of the district force had accidentally stepped on the pressure-operated explosive device, triggering the blast in which she injured her left foot.

After receiving preliminary medical assistance in the field, she was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Also read: 41 Maoists, including 32 with 1.19-crore bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Police said that Maoists often plant pressure IEDs along forest roads and foot tracks to target security personnel during patrols in remote areas of the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Sukma.

Over the past months, several security personnel and civilians have been injured or killed in similar IED explosions planted by Maoists.

On June 9 this year, additional superintendent of police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after a Naxal-planted IED exploded at a stone quarry in Sukma.

The Union government has reiterated its commitment to eliminate the Maoist problem nationwide by March 2026.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh constable injured after stepping on pressure IED in Sukma: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Chhattisgarh Police constable was injured after stepping on a pressure IED allegedly planted by Maoists in Sukma district during an operation. Muchaki Durga was airlifted to Raipur for treatment after the blast. Maoists frequently use such devices to target security forces in Bastar, leading to numerous casualties. The government aims to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 2026.