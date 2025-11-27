Chhattisgarh constable injured after stepping on pressure IED in Sukma: Police

Raipur: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Police was injured on Thursday after accidentally stepping on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists in Sukma district, police said. After receiving preliminary medical assistance in the field, she was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. (Representative photo)

The incident took place around 1 pm on a forested hill when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force was conducting an area domination operation from the newly established Gogunda security camp, an officer said.

The officer said that constable Muchaki Durga of the district force had accidentally stepped on the pressure-operated explosive device, triggering the blast in which she injured her left foot.

After receiving preliminary medical assistance in the field, she was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Police said that Maoists often plant pressure IEDs along forest roads and foot tracks to target security personnel during patrols in remote areas of the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Sukma.

Over the past months, several security personnel and civilians have been injured or killed in similar IED explosions planted by Maoists.

On June 9 this year, additional superintendent of police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after a Naxal-planted IED exploded at a stone quarry in Sukma.

The Union government has reiterated its commitment to eliminate the Maoist problem nationwide by March 2026.