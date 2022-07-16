Anti-ageing nutrients: Foods you must add to your diet to slow down aging

What you eat can have a great impact on how you look and how fast or slow you age. While smoking and alcohol could restrict oxygen flow and nutrients to your skin cells and cause wrinkles and other aging signs, having an antioxidant rich diet on the other hand could promote longevity, slowing down aging. Similarly, eating junk food could cause inflammation which could aggravate the aging process causing wrinkled and damaged skin. Consuming whole foods - whole grains, whole wheat and brown rice, eggs, vegetables, nuts, fruits, and some spices can have a positive effect on mind, body and senses. (Also read: High protein superfoods you can easily include in daily diet)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post writes how foods loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats, essential vitamins and minerals can rejuvenate our skin which is often the indicator of our overall health. She suggests adding the below-mentioned foods to help nourish your body and reverse ageing.

Curcumin: This compound in turmeric is known to have powerful cellular protective properties, thanks to its antioxidant effects. As one ages, senescent cells accumulate which is believed to speed up aging and disease progression.

Turmeric (Pixabay)

Green tea: Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a well-known polyphenol compound concentrated in green tea. This compound promotes longevity and protect against age-related disease.

Green tea

Resveratrol: Resveratrol is a polyphenol antioxidant that promotes longevity by activating certain enzymes called sirtuins. Resveratrol is found in Peanuts, Pistachios, Grapes, Red Wine, Blueberries, Cranberries, Cocoa and Dark Chocolate.

Nuts (Pixabay)

Lycopene: It is an important component of human blood and tissue and can help protect the skin from sun damage when ingested. Processed tomatoes have the highest amounts of lycopene, but watermelon, pink grapefruit, and fresh tomatoes are also good sources.

Tomatoes

Make these nutritional changes in your diet to ensure you age beautifully and not before time.

