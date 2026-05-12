2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace
From a luxe portable lamp for gold-tier vibes to a Scandi-chic floor lamp for cosy nights: here are two lamps that can elevate your space.
The secret to a home that actually feels like you isn’t hidden in a massive renovation or a viral paint colour. Usually, it’s much simpler: it’s the lighting. I’ve realised lately that the right lamp doesn’t just brighten a dark corner; it sets the entire emotional tone of a room. Whether you're looking for a sleek, tech-forward piece for your desk or a soft, sculptural glow to melt into after a long day, the right fixture can turn a basic apartment into a curated sanctuary. Also read | 5 smart ways to layer lighting
I’ve been on a mission to find lighting that balances that high-end Scandinavian aesthetic with actual, everyday affordability. To save you the endless scrolling, I’ve spent the last few weeks living with two very different pieces from Fig Living. From a gold-swathed birthday dinner to quiet rainy evenings with a book, these lamps have completely redefined how I use my space.
Here is my honest take on why these two fixtures are worth the investment and how they’ve shifted my home’s vibe from standard to standout.
The party-ready glow
I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for anything that feels luxe but functions like a dream. The 'gold chrome portable lamp' (MRP: ₹4,899) is exactly that. Part of the 'chrome collection', this lamp is all about sculptural simplicity. It has this gorgeous high-gloss metallic finish that acts like a mirror, catching every bit of light in the room.
How I used it{{/usCountry}}
I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for anything that feels luxe but functions like a dream. The 'gold chrome portable lamp' (MRP: ₹4,899) is exactly that. Part of the 'chrome collection', this lamp is all about sculptural simplicity. It has this gorgeous high-gloss metallic finish that acts like a mirror, catching every bit of light in the room.
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I recently used this lamp for a small, intimate birthday setting for my father. Because it’s portable and cordless, I didn't have to worry about ugly wires tripping anyone up or ruining the dinner table's aesthetic. It sat right on the tabletop, emitting a soft, warm ambient glow that made the whole celebration feel like it was happening in a high-end boutique lounge.
Why it works{{/usCountry}}
I recently used this lamp for a small, intimate birthday setting for my father. Because it’s portable and cordless, I didn't have to worry about ugly wires tripping anyone up or ruining the dinner table's aesthetic. It sat right on the tabletop, emitting a soft, warm ambient glow that made the whole celebration feel like it was happening in a high-end boutique lounge.
Why it works{{/usCountry}}
The vibe is contemporary and minimal. The dome silhouette on the conical base feels very 'new Nordic'. You can move it from a bedside table to a dining setup or a work desk in seconds. It feels solid, not like a cheap plastic imitation. It’s a statement piece that actually lasts.
The sanctuary Scandi vibe
If the gold lamp is for celebration, the 'daisy floor lamp' (MRP: ₹7,199) is for the soulful hours. Fig Living talks about the hours from 5 pm to 9 am —the time when we need to recharge — and this lamp was clearly built for that moment.
How I used it
I placed this in my reading corner right next to some of my favourite art. It completely changed the room's energy. By day, it looks like a piece of modern art—a delicate, white, floral-inspired sculpture. But at night? It diffuses a warm white light through its layered petals, creating this incredibly cosy, inviting atmosphere that makes it impossible not to relax.
Why it works
The shade is made of premium fibres (which look and feel like high-end textured paper). The coolest part? It’s resistant to dust and water, and you can actually wash the shade if it gets dirty! Standing at 151 cm, it’s tall enough to be a focal point without overwhelming the furniture. It’s a patented design that feels very Scandinavian. It’s light, airy, and looks much more expensive than it is.
What I liked about both the lamps is that you can tell these aren't just mass-produced items; they're well-engineered pieces. From the 'knock-down' assembly that makes them easy to ship, to the choice of unexpected materials like high-density fibres, they’ve bridged the gap between high-end design and everyday accessibility.
If you’re looking to brighten your space — and your mood — these two are winners. One brings the glam, the other brings the peace.
The products mentioned in this article were sent to HT by the brand, Fig Living, for a review.