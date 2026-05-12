2 beautiful lamps that will instantly brighten up your space and your mood: One brings glam, the other brings peace

The secret to a home that actually feels like you isn’t hidden in a massive renovation or a viral paint colour. Usually, it’s much simpler: it’s the lighting. I’ve realised lately that the right lamp doesn’t just brighten a dark corner; it sets the entire emotional tone of a room. Whether you're looking for a sleek, tech-forward piece for your desk or a soft, sculptural glow to melt into after a long day, the right fixture can turn a basic apartment into a curated sanctuary. Also read | 5 smart ways to layer lighting

If you’re going for a cosy, diffused look, the 'daisy floor lamp' is your best friend (left). For a focused, luxurious desk or bedside setup, the 'gold chrome portable lamp' wins every time. (Pics: Fig Living)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I’ve been on a mission to find lighting that balances that high-end Scandinavian aesthetic with actual, everyday affordability. To save you the endless scrolling, I’ve spent the last few weeks living with two very different pieces from Fig Living. From a gold-swathed birthday dinner to quiet rainy evenings with a book, these lamps have completely redefined how I use my space.

Here is my honest take on why these two fixtures are worth the investment and how they’ve shifted my home’s vibe from standard to standout.

The 'gold chrome portable lamp' has a contemporary and minimal design. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The party-ready glow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for anything that feels luxe but functions like a dream. The 'gold chrome portable lamp' (MRP: ₹4,899) is exactly that. Part of the 'chrome collection', this lamp is all about sculptural simplicity. It has this gorgeous high-gloss metallic finish that acts like a mirror, catching every bit of light in the room. How I used it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’ll admit, I’m a sucker for anything that feels luxe but functions like a dream. The 'gold chrome portable lamp' (MRP: ₹4,899) is exactly that. Part of the 'chrome collection', this lamp is all about sculptural simplicity. It has this gorgeous high-gloss metallic finish that acts like a mirror, catching every bit of light in the room. How I used it {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} I recently used this lamp for a small, intimate birthday setting for my father. Because it’s portable and cordless, I didn't have to worry about ugly wires tripping anyone up or ruining the dinner table's aesthetic. It sat right on the tabletop, emitting a soft, warm ambient glow that made the whole celebration feel like it was happening in a high-end boutique lounge. Why it works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I recently used this lamp for a small, intimate birthday setting for my father. Because it’s portable and cordless, I didn't have to worry about ugly wires tripping anyone up or ruining the dinner table's aesthetic. It sat right on the tabletop, emitting a soft, warm ambient glow that made the whole celebration feel like it was happening in a high-end boutique lounge. Why it works {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The vibe is contemporary and minimal. The dome silhouette on the conical base feels very 'new Nordic'. You can move it from a bedside table to a dining setup or a work desk in seconds. It feels solid, not like a cheap plastic imitation. It’s a statement piece that actually lasts.

The 'daisy floor lamp' shade is made of premium fibres and looks light and airy. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

The sanctuary Scandi vibe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If the gold lamp is for celebration, the 'daisy floor lamp' (MRP: ₹7,199) is for the soulful hours. Fig Living talks about the hours from 5 pm to 9 am —the time when we need to recharge — and this lamp was clearly built for that moment.

How I used it

I placed this in my reading corner right next to some of my favourite art. It completely changed the room's energy. By day, it looks like a piece of modern art—a delicate, white, floral-inspired sculpture. But at night? It diffuses a warm white light through its layered petals, creating this incredibly cosy, inviting atmosphere that makes it impossible not to relax.

Why it works

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shade is made of premium fibres (which look and feel like high-end textured paper). The coolest part? It’s resistant to dust and water, and you can actually wash the shade if it gets dirty! Standing at 151 cm, it’s tall enough to be a focal point without overwhelming the furniture. It’s a patented design that feels very Scandinavian. It’s light, airy, and looks much more expensive than it is.

Whether you need the soft textures of the daisy or the polished, portable luxury of gold chrome, these two lamps have the mood covered. (Pics: Fig Living)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What I liked about both the lamps is that you can tell these aren't just mass-produced items; they're well-engineered pieces. From the 'knock-down' assembly that makes them easy to ship, to the choice of unexpected materials like high-density fibres, they’ve bridged the gap between high-end design and everyday accessibility.

If you’re looking to brighten your space — and your mood — these two are winners. One brings the glam, the other brings the peace.

The products mentioned in this article were sent to HT by the brand, Fig Living, for a review.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON