5 bathroom fitting mistakes that can affect comfort and functionality, according to Hindware CEO

Bathrooms are no longer just functional corners of the home. They are where most of us begin and end the day, making comfort just as important as style. Yet, while planning a bathroom, it is easy to get carried away by attractive designs and overlook practical details that matter in the long run.

Choosing the right bathroom fittings goes beyond appearance, helping create a comfortable, practical and well-planned space for everyday use.

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Nirupam Sahay, Chief Executive Officer, Hindware Limited, says, "The fittings chosen for a bathroom play a crucial role in shaping its functionality, aesthetics and overall user experience. Selecting the right products goes far beyond matching styles or budgets."

Here are five common mistakes homeowners make while choosing bathroom fittings and how to avoid them.

Keep functionality at the centre of your bathroom planning

A good-looking bathroom should also work well every single day. From water pressure to storage, small decisions made during the planning stage can make a significant difference to comfort, maintenance and durability.

1. Ignoring water pressure and plumbing compatibility

One of the biggest mistakes is buying taps, showers and mixers without checking if they suit the home's plumbing system. The performance of these fittings depends on water pressure, which can vary based on the building height, overhead tank placement, pump capacity and water supply system.

A fitting designed for high pressure may deliver a poor flow in homes with lower pressure. Incompatible products can also cause splashing, leaks and faster wear. Checking your plumbing setup before making a purchase helps ensure the fittings perform as expected for years.

2. Choosing fittings one piece at a time

Many people pick a tap today, a shower later and accessories much later, without thinking about how everything comes together. This often results in mixed finishes, inconsistent designs and a bathroom that lacks visual balance.

Treating the bathroom as one complete space creates a more polished result. Selecting fittings from a coordinated collection helps maintain a consistent look while ensuring every element works well together.

3. Focusing only on appearance instead of durability

Shiny finishes and premium-looking materials can be tempting, but bathrooms are exposed to constant moisture, humidity and daily use. A product that looks impressive in the showroom may not perform well over time if it is not made for these conditions.

Instead of making appearance the deciding factor, pay equal attention to corrosion resistance, material quality and long-term durability.

4. Getting the size and proportions wrong

The size of bathroom fittings should match the available space. Large vanities, oversized bathtubs or wide shower enclosures can make a compact bathroom feel crowded. At the same time, very small fittings may look out of place in a spacious bathroom.

Choosing products that suit the room's dimensions creates better movement, improves comfort and gives the space a balanced appearance.

5. Overlooking storage requirements

Storage is often treated as an afterthought during bathroom planning. The result is countertops filled with toiletries, towels and everyday essentials, making the space feel cluttered.

Built-in storage solutions help keep daily essentials organised while maintaining a neat and clean appearance. Planning storage from the beginning also makes the bathroom easier to use every day.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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