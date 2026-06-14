5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started
Setting up a home office this monsoon? Here are five expert-backed tips and the furniture essentials worth investing in.
Our Picks
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|Price
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Green Soul Jupiter Pro | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey
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The Sleep Company Stylux Premium Ergonomic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID seat | SpinePro Lumbar Support | Work, Home, Study | Adjustable Headrest & 4D Armrests | Free Installation| Black
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Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
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Green Soul Imperium Height Adjustable Table for Office Work | Everyday Ergonomic Desk with One Piece Top | Advance Memory Preset | 3 Year Warranty | Installation Provided (GreyOak,1100 x 600 Top)
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Klaxon Computer Desk for Home Office with Keyboard Tray and Monitor Stand - 150 cm Workstation Table for Gaming, Study and Work, Engineered Wood and Metal Frame, Forest Dark, DIY Installation
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ABOUT SPACE Study Table with UnderDesk Storage Shelf - Desktop Table for PC, Laptop, Study, Drawing, Gaming Computer Table Office Furniture for Home Office [L 80 x B 45 x H 76.5 cm] Teak & White
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JD FRESH 5 Tier X-Large Cupboard for Storage/Stackable Plastic Storage Cabinet/Foldable Wardrobe for Clothes/Multipurpose Storage Organizer/Closet for Bedroom/Living Room/Kitchen (Transparent & White)
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Enigmatic Woodworks Wooden Open Bookshelf Multipurpose for Home Rack Showcase Organizer for Living Room I Study Room I 5-Tier I Finish-Suede DIY (Walnut) 33 * 24 * 121CM
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Lukzer Bookshelf & Storage Organizer with Push Latch Doors Cabinet | Modern Engineered Wood Multipurpose Bookcase Display Rack for Home & Office | DIY Assembly (MR-033/Wenge/157x80x30 cm)
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JD FRESH 5-Shelf Adjustable Boltless Metal Shelving Unit/60 x 24 x 12 Inch Metal Storage Rack with Wooden Planks/Standing Shelf Unit for Home/Garage/Office & Shop/Utility Display Rack (Black)
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EVETO 2 Tier Desktop Bookshelf Organizer for Study Table & Office Desk | Wooden Countertop Storage Rack for Books, Stationery & Decor | Space Saving Tabletop Shelf Organizer | White & Walnut Finish
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Xtenshion Crafts Engineered Wood Floating Wall Shelves, Set of 3, Glossy Finish, Water Resistant, Scratch Resistant, 20 Kg Capacity, for Living Room Bedroom Office (Black, 3)
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With monsoon around the corner, do you plan to work more from your home office? Get ready to let the rain gods keep you indoors while you enjoy chai, pakoras and the occasional excuse to avoid stepping out. If your home office is still an equation you have not managed to solve, here's what can help.
To understand what really matters when buying furniture, HT Shop Now spoke to Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions. Having spent nearly two decades designing workspaces, he has seen firsthand what works and what becomes an expensive regret. As he puts it, "Creating a workspace is ultimately an investment in human capital."
Here are the five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind before investing in home office furniture.
5 things to keep in mind before buying home office furniture
1. Prioritise ergonomics
Your furniture should support your body, not leave you stretching and shifting every twenty minutes. Look for adjustability and proper back support.
2. Buy for your space
Measure your room before buying anything. Furniture that looks perfect in a showroom can quickly overwhelm a spare bedroom.
3. Pay attention to materials
Good materials are not just about durability. They can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, especially when you spend hours working in the same room.
4. Think long term
Choose furniture that can adapt as your work requirements change. Modular pieces often offer more value over time.
5. Don't ignore cable management
Messy cables can make even the best workspace look chaotic. Furniture with built-in cable routing can make a huge difference.
My furniture buying checklist
Once you have the basics covered, these are the five furniture categories I would focus on first.
1. Office chair
|What to Look For
|Why It Matters
|Adjustable seat height
|Better sitting posture
|Lumbar support
|Reduces back strain
|Adjustable armrests
|Supports shoulders and wrists
|Breathable material
|More comfortable in humid weather
|Smooth mobility
|Easier movement around the workspace
2. Work desk
|What to Look For
|Why It Matters
|Suitable desk height
|Improves comfort
|Large enough work surface
|Accommodates devices and accessories
|Compact footprint
|Fits comfortably in the room
|Durable construction
|Handles daily use
|Cable management
|Keeps the setup organised
3. Storage unit{{/usCountry}}
3. Storage unit{{/usCountry}}
|What to Look For
|Why It Matters
|Closed cabinets
|Reduces clutter
|Moisture-resistant materials
|Useful during the monsoon
|Easy access shelves
|Improves organisation
|Strong construction
|Supports heavier items
|Flexible layout
|Adapts to changing needs
4. Shelving system
|What to Look For
|Why It Matters
|Modular design
|Allows future expansion
|Adjustable shelves
|Accommodates different items
|Strong weight capacity
|Prevents sagging
|Compact dimensions
|Saves space
|Easy assembly
|Simplifies setup
5. Multi-purpose furniture
|What to Look For
|Why It Matters
|Multiple functions
|Better value for money
|Space-saving design
|Ideal for smaller homes
|Durable fittings
|Handles regular use
|Easy maintenance
|Less effort to keep clean
|Adaptability
|Works as needs change
A good home office is not about filling a room with furniture. It is about choosing pieces that make work easier, more comfortable and more organised. With rainy days ahead and more time likely spent indoors, this might just be the perfect moment to finally build the workspace you've been putting off.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.