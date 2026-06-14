...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started

Setting up a home office this monsoon? Here are five expert-backed tips and the furniture essentials worth investing in. 

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:00 am IST
By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Our Pick

Our Picks

With monsoon around the corner, do you plan to work more from your home office? Get ready to let the rain gods keep you indoors while you enjoy chai, pakoras and the occasional excuse to avoid stepping out. If your home office is still an equation you have not managed to solve, here's what can help.

A few smart furniture choices can transform your home office into a comfortable and productive workspace this monsoon. (canva.com)

To understand what really matters when buying furniture, HT Shop Now spoke to Maanoj Tomar, Founder of AFC Furniture Solutions. Having spent nearly two decades designing workspaces, he has seen firsthand what works and what becomes an expensive regret. As he puts it, "Creating a workspace is ultimately an investment in human capital."

Here are the five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind before investing in home office furniture.

5 things to keep in mind before buying home office furniture

1. Prioritise ergonomics

Your furniture should support your body, not leave you stretching and shifting every twenty minutes. Look for adjustability and proper back support.

2. Buy for your space

Measure your room before buying anything. Furniture that looks perfect in a showroom can quickly overwhelm a spare bedroom.

3. Pay attention to materials

Good materials are not just about durability. They can also contribute to a healthier indoor environment, especially when you spend hours working in the same room.

4. Think long term

Choose furniture that can adapt as your work requirements change. Modular pieces often offer more value over time.

5. Don't ignore cable management

Messy cables can make even the best workspace look chaotic. Furniture with built-in cable routing can make a huge difference.

My furniture buying checklist

Once you have the basics covered, these are the five furniture categories I would focus on first.

1. Office chair

What to Look ForWhy It Matters
Adjustable seat heightBetter sitting posture
Lumbar supportReduces back strain
Adjustable armrestsSupports shoulders and wrists
Breathable materialMore comfortable in humid weather
Smooth mobilityEasier movement around the workspace

2. Work desk

What to Look ForWhy It Matters
Suitable desk heightImproves comfort
Large enough work surfaceAccommodates devices and accessories
Compact footprintFits comfortably in the room
Durable constructionHandles daily use
Cable managementKeeps the setup organised
What to Look ForWhy It Matters
Closed cabinetsReduces clutter
Moisture-resistant materialsUseful during the monsoon
Easy access shelvesImproves organisation
Strong constructionSupports heavier items
Flexible layoutAdapts to changing needs

4. Shelving system

What to Look ForWhy It Matters
Modular designAllows future expansion
Adjustable shelvesAccommodates different items
Strong weight capacityPrevents sagging
Compact dimensionsSaves space
Easy assemblySimplifies setup

5. Multi-purpose furniture

What to Look ForWhy It Matters
Multiple functionsBetter value for money
Space-saving designIdeal for smaller homes
Durable fittingsHandles regular use
Easy maintenanceLess effort to keep clean
AdaptabilityWorks as needs change

A good home office is not about filling a room with furniture. It is about choosing pieces that make work easier, more comfortable and more organised. With rainy days ahead and more time likely spent indoors, this might just be the perfect moment to finally build the workspace you've been putting off.

Similar articles for you

Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

office furniture
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / 5 things to consider before buying furniture for your home office, and top picks to get you started
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.