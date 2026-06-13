5 things to keep in mind when purchasing a coffee machine for your home: My top 8 picks
Buying a coffee machine is exciting, but choosing the right one for your habits matters far more than features.
Our Picks
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InstaCuppa 2-in-1 Moka Pot Espresso Maker | Stovetop & Induction Compatible | 300ml Premium Aluminium | Italian Style Percolator Coffee Brewer | Brews 4–6 Cups | Espresso, Americano & More, Black
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PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker - Stainless Steel Madras Kaapi Drip Decoction Brewer, 250 ML Capacity, Medium Size for 4 Cups, Home & Kitchen
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Sipologie Classic French Press Coffee Maker with 4-Level Filtration and Premium Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass - Compact and Durable Filter Coffee Maker, Tea Maker - 350ml Coffee Press
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Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker, 5-bar with Steamer, Make Espressos, Cappuccinos & Lattes at Home, With Steamer, Metal Porta Filter, Temperature Dial, 2 Years Warranty
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De’Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, 15-Bar Pressure, Original Italian Barista Style Coffee Maker for Home, Make Espresso, Latte, Cappuccino & Iced Coffee, Black, EC685.B
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InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker Works with Ground Coffee, Pods & Capsules, Includes Electric Kettle Mode with Temperature Control, Adjustable Volume, Self-Cleaning, LED Touch Control & Display
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NOIR Azure Coffee & Tea Maker | 3 in 1 Machine for Home & Office | Portable & Compact Design with Touch Sensor | Compatible with Dolce Gusto Pods | With Gift Pack of 15 Flavored Pods
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DeLonghi La Specialista Touch Professional Coffee Machine with Cold Brew, Original Italian Brand, Built In Grinder, Touch Control Panel, 9+ Recipes, Professional Barista Kit Included, EC9455.M
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Every few months, I become completely obsessed with a new way of making coffee. At one point, it was South Indian filter coffee. Then came a phase where I was convinced the French press was the greatest invention known to mankind. I even had a coffee machine sent over for testing and got so carried away brewing espresso that I ended up drinking all four cups myself simply because I wanted to keep playing with it. Lately, I have found myself eyeing moka pots and pod machines. The problem is that most of us buy coffee machines, imagining a café-style setup at home without really thinking about how we drink coffee every day.
To get some answers, I spoke to Abhinav Mathur, CEO and MD of Kaapi Machines, Something's Brewing and Budan India. One line from our conversation really stuck with me. “The best machine isn't the most expensive one, it's the one that fits your lifestyle.”
Before spending thousands on a machine that looks impressive on your kitchen counter, here are five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind.
5 things to keep in mind when buying a coffee machine
1. Be honest about your coffee routine
The first question is surprisingly simple. How much effort do you actually want to put into making coffee?
Some people enjoy measuring beans, adjusting settings and fine-tuning every cup. Others just want coffee before their brain starts functioning. Neither approach is wrong. The machine should fit your routine, not the other way around.
2. Do not ignore the grinder
Many first-time buyers spend their entire budget on the machine and treat the grinder as an afterthought.
Freshly ground coffee makes a dramatic difference to flavour. A good grinder can improve your coffee far more than upgrading to a fancier machine with mediocre beans and inconsistent grinding.
3. Consistency matters more than fancy features
A machine that delivers the same great cup every morning is far more useful than one loaded with features you will never touch.
Stable temperature and pressure help create balanced extraction and better-tasting coffee. Consistency is what separates a good coffee experience from a frustrating one.
4. Think long term
Coffee machines are not impulse purchases.
Look at build quality, service availability, spare parts and after-sales support. A machine that can be serviced locally will save a lot of headaches years down the line.
5. Buy, for the coffee you actually drink
If your daily order is a cappuccino or latte, steam performance becomes important.{{/usCountry}}
If your daily order is a cappuccino or latte, steam performance becomes important.{{/usCountry}}
If you drink black coffee, your priorities may be completely different. Think about the drinks you enjoy most and choose a machine built around those preferences.
My top 8 picks for different coffee drinkers{{/usCountry}}
If you drink black coffee, your priorities may be completely different. Think about the drinks you enjoy most and choose a machine built around those preferences.
My top 8 picks for different coffee drinkers{{/usCountry}}
After speaking with experts and spending far too much time obsessing over coffee gear, here are my top picks tailored to different use cases rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
Quick stovetop coffee{{/usCountry}}
After speaking with experts and spending far too much time obsessing over coffee gear, here are my top picks tailored to different use cases rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
Quick stovetop coffee{{/usCountry}}
For people who want strong, flavour-packed coffee without investing in a large machine. Compact, affordable and surprisingly satisfying.{{/usCountry}}
For people who want strong, flavour-packed coffee without investing in a large machine. Compact, affordable and surprisingly satisfying.{{/usCountry}}
1.
InstaCuppa 2-in-1 Moka Pot Espresso Maker | Stovetop & Induc...
Traditional coffee lover{{/usCountry}}
Traditional coffee lover{{/usCountry}}
Nothing beats the ritual of brewing filter coffee the old-fashioned way. It is simple, nostalgic and still produces an excellent cup.
2.
PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker - Stainless Steel Ma...
Beginner-friendly brewing
The French press remains one of the easiest ways to make great coffee at home. Minimal equipment and very little learning required.
3.
Sipologie Classic French Press Coffee Maker with 4-Level Fil...
Espresso enthusiast
If you enjoy experimenting with extraction and brewing variables, a dedicated espresso machine offers plenty to play with.
4.
Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker, 5-bar with Steamer...
Cappuccino lover
A machine with strong steam performance is worth every rupee if milk-based drinks dominate your coffee habits.
5.
De’Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, 1...
One-touch convenience
Ideal for busy mornings when you want good coffee without measuring, grinding or adjusting anything.
6.
InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker Works with Ground Co...
Pod coffee fan
For speed and consistency, pod systems are hard to beat. Pop in a capsule and your coffee is ready in minutes.
7.
NOIR Azure Coffee & Tea Maker | 3 in 1 Machine for Home & Of...
Coffee corner centrepiece
For those building a serious home coffee station, this is the machine that becomes the star attraction.
8.
DeLonghi La Specialista Touch Professional Coffee Machine wi...
The biggest lesson I took away from this exercise is that there is no universally perfect coffee machine. The right choice depends entirely on how you drink coffee, how much effort you want to invest and how involved you want the brewing process to be.
The machine that makes you excited to brew another cup tomorrow morning is probably the right one for your table.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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