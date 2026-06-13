5 things to keep in mind when purchasing a coffee machine for your home: My top 8 picks

Every few months, I become completely obsessed with a new way of making coffee. At one point, it was South Indian filter coffee. Then came a phase where I was convinced the French press was the greatest invention known to mankind. I even had a coffee machine sent over for testing and got so carried away brewing espresso that I ended up drinking all four cups myself simply because I wanted to keep playing with it. Lately, I have found myself eyeing moka pots and pod machines. The problem is that most of us buy coffee machines, imagining a café-style setup at home without really thinking about how we drink coffee every day.

From moka pots to espresso machines, finding the right coffee companion can completely change your morning coffee ritual. (canva.com)

To get some answers, I spoke to Abhinav Mathur, CEO and MD of Kaapi Machines, Something's Brewing and Budan India. One line from our conversation really stuck with me. “The best machine isn't the most expensive one, it's the one that fits your lifestyle.”

Before spending thousands on a machine that looks impressive on your kitchen counter, here are five things he believes every buyer should keep in mind.

5 things to keep in mind when buying a coffee machine

1. Be honest about your coffee routine

The first question is surprisingly simple. How much effort do you actually want to put into making coffee?

Some people enjoy measuring beans, adjusting settings and fine-tuning every cup. Others just want coffee before their brain starts functioning. Neither approach is wrong. The machine should fit your routine, not the other way around.

2. Do not ignore the grinder

Many first-time buyers spend their entire budget on the machine and treat the grinder as an afterthought.

Freshly ground coffee makes a dramatic difference to flavour. A good grinder can improve your coffee far more than upgrading to a fancier machine with mediocre beans and inconsistent grinding.

3. Consistency matters more than fancy features

A machine that delivers the same great cup every morning is far more useful than one loaded with features you will never touch.

Stable temperature and pressure help create balanced extraction and better-tasting coffee. Consistency is what separates a good coffee experience from a frustrating one.

4. Think long term

Coffee machines are not impulse purchases.

Look at build quality, service availability, spare parts and after-sales support. A machine that can be serviced locally will save a lot of headaches years down the line.

5. Buy, for the coffee you actually drink

{{^usCountry}} If your daily order is a cappuccino or latte, steam performance becomes important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If your daily order is a cappuccino or latte, steam performance becomes important. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you drink black coffee, your priorities may be completely different. Think about the drinks you enjoy most and choose a machine built around those preferences. My top 8 picks for different coffee drinkers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you drink black coffee, your priorities may be completely different. Think about the drinks you enjoy most and choose a machine built around those preferences. My top 8 picks for different coffee drinkers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After speaking with experts and spending far too much time obsessing over coffee gear, here are my top picks tailored to different use cases rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Quick stovetop coffee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After speaking with experts and spending far too much time obsessing over coffee gear, here are my top picks tailored to different use cases rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Quick stovetop coffee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For people who want strong, flavour-packed coffee without investing in a large machine. Compact, affordable and surprisingly satisfying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For people who want strong, flavour-packed coffee without investing in a large machine. Compact, affordable and surprisingly satisfying. {{/usCountry}}

1.

InstaCuppa 2-in-1 Moka Pot Espresso Maker | Stovetop & Induc...

{{^usCountry}} Traditional coffee lover {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traditional coffee lover {{/usCountry}}

Nothing beats the ritual of brewing filter coffee the old-fashioned way. It is simple, nostalgic and still produces an excellent cup.

2.

PAJAKA South Indian Filter Coffee Maker - Stainless Steel Ma...

Beginner-friendly brewing

The French press remains one of the easiest ways to make great coffee at home. Minimal equipment and very little learning required.

3.

Sipologie Classic French Press Coffee Maker with 4-Level Fil...

Espresso enthusiast

If you enjoy experimenting with extraction and brewing variables, a dedicated espresso machine offers plenty to play with.

4.

Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker, 5-bar with Steamer...

Cappuccino lover

A machine with strong steam performance is worth every rupee if milk-based drinks dominate your coffee habits.

5.

De’Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, 1...

One-touch convenience

Ideal for busy mornings when you want good coffee without measuring, grinding or adjusting anything.

6.

InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker Works with Ground Co...

Pod coffee fan

For speed and consistency, pod systems are hard to beat. Pop in a capsule and your coffee is ready in minutes.

7.

NOIR Azure Coffee & Tea Maker | 3 in 1 Machine for Home & Of...

Coffee corner centrepiece

For those building a serious home coffee station, this is the machine that becomes the star attraction.

8.

DeLonghi La Specialista Touch Professional Coffee Machine wi...

The biggest lesson I took away from this exercise is that there is no universally perfect coffee machine. The right choice depends entirely on how you drink coffee, how much effort you want to invest and how involved you want the brewing process to be.

The machine that makes you excited to brew another cup tomorrow morning is probably the right one for your table.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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