The big shift in small Indian homes: How people want cosy coffee corners and calming balconies over large living rooms

Homes today are starting to feel far more personal than performative. We have slowly moved away from designing spaces around the occasional guest and are now creating homes that work for our daily routines, quiet habits and comfort rituals. From cosy coffee corners to calming balconies and reading nooks, every little corner is getting more intentional. Modern balconies and cosy corners are becoming the heart of Indian homes, built for slow mornings, quiet evenings and comfort. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

While researching this growing shift, HT Shop Now spoke to Pranndeep Singh, Director of real estate firm White Flower Developers, who believes modern homeowners now value “spaces that offer emotional comfort, flexibility and a sense of calm instead of simply focusing on square footage.” He explains that balconies and personalised corners are no longer extra features in a home. They are becoming central to how people relax, recharge and experience everyday life.

Why Indian homes are prioritising personal spaces over formal living rooms Urban homes are no longer centred around large drawing rooms designed for guests and social gatherings. People now want spaces that feel personal, calming and practical for their everyday routines. Reading corners, coffee spots, and quiet seating areas are becoming far more meaningful in homes designed around comfort and emotional well-being.

Pranndeep says, “Homeowners today are placing greater value on spaces that support emotional comfort and flexibility instead of focusing only on size.” The Covid-19 pandemic also changed how people interacted with their homes. Spaces suddenly had to support work, rest, fitness and downtime all at once, leading to interiors that feel more functional and comforting.