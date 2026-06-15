These pod coffee machines are less expensive than Nespresso, but brew a perfect cuppa: My top 8 picks

Have you ever bought something thinking, "This is exactly what I need," only to regret it a month later because the running costs sting just as much as the purchase itself? I am guilty of this far more often than I would like to admit. My biggest flaw is seeing something shiny and exciting, then completely forgetting to budget for what comes next. It is a bit like buying a Whoop band and only realising months later that the subscription quietly keeps nibbling away at your wallet. Great coffee does not need a premium budget. These pod machines keep costs sensible while serving café-style brews. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Before you make that mistake with a coffee machine, it is worth looking at the full cost of ownership. The Nespresso coffee machine costs around ₹17000 in India, with a mini option available at approximately ₹11,500 making this a high-end choice for a domestic or home use coffee machine. And while I am absolutely not saying a Nespresso is not worth the money, I am literally writing this while sipping coffee from one. There are plenty of alternatives to pod coffee machines that cost far less upfront and come with affordable pod refills, too. Why should startup office folk have all the fun? Based on user feedback, ratings and hundreds of reviews, these are my top picks for enjoying pod coffee without the slightly unrealistic price tag. 8 coffee machines that are easy to use and cheaper than the Nespresso coffee pod

If your idea of a good holiday includes great coffee and absolutely no hotel buffet coffee, this little machine deserves attention. Weighing about as much as a water bottle, it slips into a backpack and works with both ground coffee and Nespresso-compatible capsules. The electric pump takes away the effort, while the 15-bar extraction delivers a surprisingly rich espresso with a proper crema. Camping trip, office desk or weekend getaway, this is coffee on your terms, not the nearest café's.

2 . COSTAR Coffee Maker Machine for Home with Two Portafilters for Ground Coffee & Capsules, 20 Bar Barista Style Espresso Machine with Milk Frothing Wand for Cappuccino, Latte, Stainless Steel, 1450W Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This one is for the people who cannot decide between the convenience of pods and the ritual of grinding fresh coffee. Thankfully, the COSTAR lets you have both. The dual portafilter setup means you can switch between capsules and ground coffee depending on your mood, energy levels or how late you are running. Add a powerful 20-bar pump, a proper steam wand for cappuccinos and lattes, and a pressure gauge that makes you feel vaguely like a professional barista. Fancy coffee shop drinks, minus the daily bill.

If commitment issues extend to your coffee choices, this coffee machine might be your perfect match. One day you can use Nespresso pods, the next Dolce Gusto capsules, and on weekends pull out the ground coffee for a slightly more serious brewing session. The touchscreen controls are refreshingly simple, the 40-second heating time means less waiting around, and the built-in hot water function is handy for tea drinkers too. Add self-cleaning into the mix, and you have a machine that asks very little while doing quite a lot.

If what you really want is the classic pod coffee experience without spending Nespresso money, this is probably one of the closest alternatives around. The Finero Next keeps things wonderfully simple. Pop in a pod, press a button, and your coffee is ready in under half a minute. The 20-bar pressure system produces a rich espresso with a lovely layer of crema, while compatibility with both Coffeeza and Original Nespresso pods gives you plenty of choice. It is compact, easy to clean and refreshingly low fuss, which is exactly what a pod machine should be.

The AGARO Galaxy is proof that pod coffee machines do not have to look boring. Finished in a striking red metal body, it brings a bit of personality to the kitchen counter while still taking coffee seriously. It works with Nespresso compatible capsules, heats up quickly and uses 20 bar pressure to pull a rich espresso topped with a satisfying crema. I also like the fact that you can tweak the cup size instead of accepting whatever the machine decides to give you. Simple controls, easy maintenance and good looks make this a solid everyday option.

Some coffee machines expect you to commit to one type of pod for life. The NOIR Azure clearly did not get that memo. This clever little machine works with Dolce Gusto pods, Nespresso pods and even ground coffee, making it ideal for people who like variety in their morning cup. The 19-bar pressure system produces a rich espresso with a proper crema, while the compact footprint means it will fit comfortably into smaller kitchens and work desks. The included pack of 15 flavoured pods is also a nice touch, giving you a head start before the coffee shopping begins.