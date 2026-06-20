5 ways to get your furniture ready for the monsoon; Expert shares tips and tricks
Protect your furniture this monsoon with simple maintenance habits that help prevent moisture damage, mould, odours, and wear.
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I love the rain. What I do not love is the way they quietly take over every corner of the house. Cushions start feeling a little damp, wardrobes smell a little musty, and that beautiful wooden side table suddenly looks like it has had a rough few weeks. The monsoon has a way of making even the smallest household issues impossible to ignore.
Furniture often bears the brunt of all that extra moisture in the air, which is why a little seasonal maintenance can make a big difference. When I reached out to Vaishali Shah, Design Lead, Home Storage at Interio by Godrej, for her top monsoon furniture care tips, she pointed out that humidity is one of the biggest reasons furniture ages faster during this time of year. "Ensuring adequate ventilation is one of the most effective ways to control indoor moisture and prevent issues such as mould, musty odours, and material deterioration," she says.
Vaishali Shah's top tips to get your furniture monsoon-ready
The good news is that protecting furniture during the rainy season does not require a major overhaul. A few smart habits can help keep moisture-related problems at bay and save you from dealing with swollen wood, musty smells, and stubborn mould later. Here are the five tips Vaishali Shah recommends.
1. Pull furniture away from damp walls
Walls tend to absorb and retain moisture during the monsoon. Keeping a small gap between furniture and the wall improves airflow and reduces the chances of mould, damp patches, and long-term damage.
2. Give wooden furniture an extra layer of protection
A fresh coat of polish or a protective finish acts as a shield against humidity. It can help preserve the look of wooden furniture while reducing the risk of swelling and surface damage.
3. Let the air flow
Cross ventilation is your best friend during the rainy season. Open windows when conditions allow, switch on exhaust fans, or use a dehumidifier to keep indoor moisture levels under control.
4. Stay on top of cleaning{{/usCountry}}
Cross ventilation is your best friend during the rainy season. Open windows when conditions allow, switch on exhaust fans, or use a dehumidifier to keep indoor moisture levels under control.
4. Stay on top of cleaning{{/usCountry}}
This is not the season to skip dusting. Regularly wiping furniture with a dry, soft cloth helps remove moisture and prevents dirt from settling into surfaces. Also, avoid leaving wet clothes or damp items on furniture.
5. Do not forget upholstery{{/usCountry}}
This is not the season to skip dusting. Regularly wiping furniture with a dry, soft cloth helps remove moisture and prevents dirt from settling into surfaces. Also, avoid leaving wet clothes or damp items on furniture.
5. Do not forget upholstery{{/usCountry}}
Sofas, cushions, and upholstered chairs can easily trap moisture. Use washable covers, vacuum them regularly, and air them out whenever possible to keep musty odours and mould away.
Useful products that can help protect furniture during the monsoon{{/usCountry}}
Sofas, cushions, and upholstered chairs can easily trap moisture. Use washable covers, vacuum them regularly, and air them out whenever possible to keep musty odours and mould away.
Useful products that can help protect furniture during the monsoon{{/usCountry}}
|Furniture Care Need
|Product Type
|How It Helps
|Preventing dampness behind furniture
|Moisture absorber or dehumidifier
|Reduces excess humidity and helps keep rooms drier.
|Protecting wooden furniture
|Wood polish or furniture wax
|Creates a protective layer against moisture and helps maintain the finish.
|Keeping upholstery fresh
|Fabric freshener spray
|Helps tackle musty odours that tend to build up during the rainy season.
|Controlling mould and mildew
|Anti mould spray
|Useful for treating moisture-prone corners and surfaces.
|Protecting sofas and chairs
|Washable furniture covers
|Shields upholstery from moisture, dust, and everyday wear.
|Improving air circulation
|Pedestal or tower fan
|Encourages airflow in rooms where ventilation is limited.
|Keeping storage units dry
|Silica gel packs or moisture absorbers
|Helps reduce moisture buildup inside wardrobes and cabinets.
|Cleaning furniture surfaces
|Microfibre cleaning cloths
|Absorb moisture effectively without scratching furniture surfaces.
The rains are going to do what the rains do. The least we can do is stop them from turning our favourite pieces of furniture into damp, musty disappointments. A little effort now can save a lot of cleaning, repairing, and regretting later. Your sofa, wardrobe, and coffee table will thank you for it.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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