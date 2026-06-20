5 ways to get your furniture ready for the monsoon; Expert shares tips and tricks

I love the rain. What I do not love is the way they quietly take over every corner of the house. Cushions start feeling a little damp, wardrobes smell a little musty, and that beautiful wooden side table suddenly looks like it has had a rough few weeks. The monsoon has a way of making even the smallest household issues impossible to ignore.

Keep furniture fresh, dry, and protected this rainy season with smart care practices that help extend its lifespan. (canva.com)

Furniture often bears the brunt of all that extra moisture in the air, which is why a little seasonal maintenance can make a big difference. When I reached out to Vaishali Shah, Design Lead, Home Storage at Interio by Godrej, for her top monsoon furniture care tips, she pointed out that humidity is one of the biggest reasons furniture ages faster during this time of year. "Ensuring adequate ventilation is one of the most effective ways to control indoor moisture and prevent issues such as mould, musty odours, and material deterioration," she says.

Vaishali Shah's top tips to get your furniture monsoon-ready

The good news is that protecting furniture during the rainy season does not require a major overhaul. A few smart habits can help keep moisture-related problems at bay and save you from dealing with swollen wood, musty smells, and stubborn mould later. Here are the five tips Vaishali Shah recommends.

1. Pull furniture away from damp walls

Walls tend to absorb and retain moisture during the monsoon. Keeping a small gap between furniture and the wall improves airflow and reduces the chances of mould, damp patches, and long-term damage.

2. Give wooden furniture an extra layer of protection

A fresh coat of polish or a protective finish acts as a shield against humidity. It can help preserve the look of wooden furniture while reducing the risk of swelling and surface damage.

3. Let the air flow

{{^usCountry}} Cross ventilation is your best friend during the rainy season. Open windows when conditions allow, switch on exhaust fans, or use a dehumidifier to keep indoor moisture levels under control. 4. Stay on top of cleaning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cross ventilation is your best friend during the rainy season. Open windows when conditions allow, switch on exhaust fans, or use a dehumidifier to keep indoor moisture levels under control. 4. Stay on top of cleaning {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the season to skip dusting. Regularly wiping furniture with a dry, soft cloth helps remove moisture and prevents dirt from settling into surfaces. Also, avoid leaving wet clothes or damp items on furniture. 5. Do not forget upholstery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the season to skip dusting. Regularly wiping furniture with a dry, soft cloth helps remove moisture and prevents dirt from settling into surfaces. Also, avoid leaving wet clothes or damp items on furniture. 5. Do not forget upholstery {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sofas, cushions, and upholstered chairs can easily trap moisture. Use washable covers, vacuum them regularly, and air them out whenever possible to keep musty odours and mould away. Useful products that can help protect furniture during the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sofas, cushions, and upholstered chairs can easily trap moisture. Use washable covers, vacuum them regularly, and air them out whenever possible to keep musty odours and mould away. Useful products that can help protect furniture during the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

Furniture Care Need Product Type How It Helps Preventing dampness behind furniture Moisture absorber or dehumidifier Reduces excess humidity and helps keep rooms drier. Protecting wooden furniture Wood polish or furniture wax Creates a protective layer against moisture and helps maintain the finish. Keeping upholstery fresh Fabric freshener spray Helps tackle musty odours that tend to build up during the rainy season. Controlling mould and mildew Anti mould spray Useful for treating moisture-prone corners and surfaces. Protecting sofas and chairs Washable furniture covers Shields upholstery from moisture, dust, and everyday wear. Improving air circulation Pedestal or tower fan Encourages airflow in rooms where ventilation is limited. Keeping storage units dry Silica gel packs or moisture absorbers Helps reduce moisture buildup inside wardrobes and cabinets. Cleaning furniture surfaces Microfibre cleaning cloths Absorb moisture effectively without scratching furniture surfaces.

The rains are going to do what the rains do. The least we can do is stop them from turning our favourite pieces of furniture into damp, musty disappointments. A little effort now can save a lot of cleaning, repairing, and regretting later. Your sofa, wardrobe, and coffee table will thank you for it.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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