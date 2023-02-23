A design roulette steeped in aesthetics

There is a scheme or pattern in everything that exists under the sun. While the world revolves around these designs, their existence in decor and aesthetics will be exhibited at the annual event, India Design ID 2023.

Regulars often visit the fair for the experiential spaces set up by the exhibitors. Many look forward to exploring the latest and modern design solutions for furniture, lighting, kitchen and home technology. This year, more than 140 Indian and international designers will exhibit their work at the event. It is set to become more exciting with the addition of new elements, such as a ceramics exhibition curated by Farah Siddhique and Natasha Mehta. “Each of the 11 artists in the exhibition investigates clay’s materiality while evoking profound personal and thoughtful expressions,” shares Siddhique.

Contemporary furniture such as this one by Design Ni Dukan are aplenty at the fair.

Since design is ever-evolving, the 11th edition of this fair is attempting to keep its concept thriving. A new ID Collectibles Pavilion has been created to highlight designers who make limited-edition pieces. A part of this is Hunar, curated by Shabnam Gupta and Preeti Singh, which will present 20 techniques, innovations and crafts explored by prominent architectural and interior design practices in India. To ensure the curation of the event stays up to the mark while incorporating new design sensibilities, Singh says they “stay deeply involved with the design community and want to offer the discovery aspect to patrons.”

This year, the event will also witness talks involving architects and designers. One of these talks on ‘Why we need to build to preserve insights into institution building’, will feature dancer Mallika Sarabhai, hotelier Aman Nath and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, in conversation with architect Sudipto Ghosh. “I’m going to talk about building institutions and how they need to change as times change,” says Sarabhai.

Catch It Live

What: India Design ID 2023

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

When: February 23 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri on the Violet Line

