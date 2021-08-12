A slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake sells for USD 2k

A royal fan has bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake for 1,850 pounds (USD 2,565) at auction, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot.

The large piece of cake icing and marzipan base features a detailed, sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver. It was given to Moya Smith, a royal staffer, who preserved it with cling film and dated it July 29, 1981.

After a flurry of bidding from across the world the cake piece was sold Wednesday to buyer Gerry Layton for several times over its estimated price of 300 to 500 pounds.

Layton, who described himself as a monarchist, said he would add the cake piece to his collection and benefit charities.

“I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death,” he said. “I also thought that I could put it up as a raffle prize with some of the money going to Centrepoint, which Princess Di was patron of.”

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said he was amazed at the number of bidders who were interested. Most of the inquiries came from the UK, US and the Middle East, he said.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981. More than 20 wedding cakes were supplied for the occasion by various companies.

Charles and Diana split 11 years later in 1992, and divorced in 1996. Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

