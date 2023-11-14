Adding vintage charm: Top rustic winter decor ideas for Indian homes

Over a past few years, interior decoration has seen a number of varied trends and designs, it has been an ever-changing industry, but these overwhelmingly diverse trends can be challenging to execute and to choose from. This has led to the return of traditional and vintage artistic pieces in Indian homes as they have a certain simplicity and appeal to it. People are embracing the joy of decorating with vintage and secondhand pieces, while at the same time finding fulfilment in rolling up their sleeves and tackling DIY home projects - a trend that has continued since the lockdown. Vintage styles are not only rare and nostalgic but also allow for experimentation and personalization. (Also read: Interior design tips on vintage vibes incorporating retro charm into modern home decor )

Winter vintage decor ideas for Indian homes

To add warmth and character to your home, consider incorporating traditional and vintage artistic pieces.(Unsplash/Peter Herrmann)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aashish Khandelwal, the Founder and Interior Designer of Hanumant Design shared with HT Lifestyle some suggestions to incorporate rustic décor into your space.

1. Picture frames

Polaroids and reel camera aesthetic have made a comeback and it's here to stay. Old pictures that have been passed down through generations with captivating narratives can be used to create a gallery wall. Simple yet elegant neutral-coloured frames are the best choice for a vintage aesthete.

2. Furniture

Pure hardwood furniture pieces are the best representation of Indian tradition. Old couches, dressers, a chest of drawers or a four-poster bed can be a great addition to your collection of vintage furniture. It can also be revamped with a hint of modern designs with contemporary upholstery, prints and patterns.

3. Fabrics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beautiful wall hangings, curtains, or cushions can be made by reusing and upcycling old Kanchivaram or Jamdhani silk saris, they can bring in the antique essence to the place. Slightly damaged fabrics can be pieced together to make a fabric mural that can be hung as a focal point on the wall or an heirloom patchwork quilt.

Last but not least, antique figurines, Brass lamps, antique porcelain trinket boxes, candle holders, ivory chess pieces, and handheld mirrors all make for great pieces to add to your living room. To get over all the overwhelming choice of today, vintage décor can be the best solution. It can add that feeling of warmth and character to your house.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!