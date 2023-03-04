Tips to bring minimalist interior design into Indian homes

Minimalism holds a promise of decluttering our homes and simplifying our lives, helping us cope with our current living style. Essentially, minimalism is intentionally living; with only the things one really needs- this idea of uncluttered and clean space also comes from our desire to seek and adapt that we can live in any space with a lot less and anything of excess is extracted. A minimalist aesthetic features clean lines, striking materials, and a profile that is dramatic in its simplicity and provides a feeling of openness.

While minimalist interior design can sometimes be cost-effective, eco-friendly, and may ultimately contribute to the democratization and accessibility of good design, it has also become synonymous with a rarefied quest for the perfect object, a luxury that only the privileged few can afford and that can lead to its own form of perpetual excess. (Also read: 10 creative ideas to give your home a new look on small budget )

Jyoti Jaiswal, Designer, Livspace, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips on how you can bring minimalist interior design into Indian homes.

1. Introducing openness to space

Avoid cluttering the space. Curb the temptation for a lot of furniture. The idea is to keep everything open when it is a minimalist interior design. Invest in multi-functional and standout furniture pieces and let them shine. It’s then about building a story around it with lamps, plants, and art

2. Combine different shades and textures

Using a monochromatic colour palette is a great way to bring warmth to the space by incorporating different shades and mixing textures. For instance, the use of linen wallpaper and soft wool fabrics and rugs in the bedroom adds soothing warmth touch. In the bathroom, the texture and grain of tile patterns can add visual interest while still maintaining a neutral colour palette. Wood accessories can soften stark white or concrete elements.

3. Use of textiles

Textiles add texture and provide added dimension and warmth to a space. Drapery, bedding, cushions, and area rugs in varying textiles such as linen, wool, and cotton are just a few examples of how you can add warmth and comfort to a room while maintaining a minimalist style.

4. Views can speak for themselves

If your home has a phenomenal view, lower the complexity of the indoor space and let the focal point be the view of its glory. Remove items that you don’t use and keep furniture simple. Some indoor plants or some artwork would be a great recommendation

5. Quality fixtures

Minimalist movements are all about embracing frugality. Minimalist interior design is not necessarily about spending less. Using some quality fixtures or high-grade storage units or gas fires is an impressive way to decorate without cluttering.

6. Light as decor

Opt for lighting that’s beautiful. Chandeliers may be a minimalist’s worst nightmare though, there are some stunning lights available that are works of art in themselves and can completely complement the style. Hanging drop lights work well or seek out a frosted glass pendant light to add the feel.

7. Use glass as decor

Glass can be an effective choice when planning a project around minimalism. It is unobtrusive, can be invisible, if need be, and will allow plenty of light to filter deep into interior spaces.

In conclusion, minimalism isn’t just a design style, it’s a way of life that celebrates a simple, clutter-free existence. It adds aesthetics and personality to your home, creating a calming and serene space around you.

