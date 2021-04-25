Maximalism & minimalism: Mira Kapoor channels Moira Rose in monochrome outfits

It is no secret that Shahid Kapoor's better half, Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite the fashionista, and the 28-year-old mother of two is constantly blessing our feeds with one banger look after the other. Another aspect that Mira doesn't keep secret is her love for the Emmy Award-winning series Schitt's Creek, in particular her love for Moira Rose (portrayed by Catherine O'Hara), a formerly popular actor who struggles with coming to terms with her loss of celebrity and living life in a quaint little town far away from the glitz and glamour of the life she's used to after her family loses all their money.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Mira shared a fun video of herself changing in and out of a series of monochrome outfits, as she showed off her take on Moira Rose's unique and over the top style as seen in the show, however, with a Mira twist. Taking to her caption, Mira explained, "Television’s Moira Rose. Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And ofcourse it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?"

In the video Mira showed of a series of black and white ensembles that she wore with lots of accessories, and while they were missing the over the top accessories, wigs and ensembles like seen on Moira Rose, Mira did stick to the fictional character's preferred colour palette giving it a twist with her minimalistic style. And husband Shahid Kapoor couldn't help but comment, "Mira Moira hai (Mira is Moira)." In the video, Mira walks into the frame wearing a black and white checked jacket by Smoke Lab, which she paired with Zara pants and hoops by Isharya, keeping her make-up minimal and her hair in a pony. She then switched to a half sleeved black and white set from the brand Love Choje which she wore with pearls around her neck, once again keeping the glam to a minimal. The frame changed once more and now she was spotted in a shirt and cape by SVA couture, the satin cape featured prints of bugs in white, she completed her look with a brooch from Anaash and Zara jeans. She then wore the Ebony and Ivory Striped Kaftan from Sureena Chowdri and finished the video in a stunning embrodiered jacket in black from the brand Rose Room.

What do you think of her stunning montage?