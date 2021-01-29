IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in 10k dress
Mira Rajput wear <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k dress(Instagram/masabagupta and mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput wear 10k dress(Instagram/masabagupta and mira.kapoor)
fashion

Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in 10k dress

  • During her recent Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wore a stunning monochrome drape dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous TV show Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:01 PM IST

During her vacation in Goa, Mira Rajput shared some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments with picturesque backdrops on her social media and we cannot help but bookmark them. The mother-of-two took a quick vacation with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor to the land of beaches and sunsets and made us crave for a beachcation too.

From bikinis to Disney Princess inspired outfits, Mira served us a lot of stunning looks, but there was one dress in particular that her fans could not stop swooning over. Mira wore a black and white long draped dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous show Schitt’s Creek. The quirky print on the dress gave it some character.

The long drape dress also featured an overlap detail at the waist resulting in a thigh-high slit and gave oomph to the look. Mira teamed the dress with a pair of white and black sandals. To accessories the outfit, she wore a multi-layered chunky gold necklace which was teamed with a few bracelets and oversized sunnies.

The 26-year-old kept her glam minimal and was seen sporting just a bold red lip. Mira shared the image on her social media with the caption, “Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira. (sic).” Do not miss the matching umbrella.

The reflection long draped dress that Mira wore is from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta’s brand and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend 9,999.

Mira Rajputs dress is worth ₹10k(houseofmasaba.com)
Mira Rajputs dress is worth ₹10k(houseofmasaba.com)

Masaba also posted an image of Mira in the dress with a beautiful caption. It read, “A pretty Postcard from Goa @mira.kapoor in @houseofmasaba The reflection print draped dress (sic).”

Check out some of the other outfits that Mira wore on her vacation:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The couple has two kids together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput goa fashion goal
app
Close
e-paper
Mira Rajput wear <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k dress(Instagram/masabagupta and mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput wear 10k dress(Instagram/masabagupta and mira.kapoor)
fashion

Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in 10k dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • During her recent Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wore a stunning monochrome drape dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous TV show Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan makes a statement in bold power suit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan makes a statement in bold power suit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan chooses power suit and bold eyeliner to make statement at awards night

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • For a recent awards night, Hina Khan donned a bold power suit and teamed it with a peppy glam look. The fashionista who is known for her fabulous sartorial picks left her fans swooning over her outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat(Instagram/sonamkapoor)
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat(Instagram/sonamkapoor)
fashion

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • ‘Painting the town red’ with her sartorial elegance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made ‘co-ord moves in Bhaane’ and Victoria Beckham’s overcoat while strolling down a Notting Hill street in London. Check pictures and fashion cues inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in RM’s Spring 21 couture ensemble (Photo: Instagram/RahulMishra_7)
A model in RM’s Spring 21 couture ensemble (Photo: Instagram/RahulMishra_7)
fashion

The Dawn of timeless chic

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Rahul Mishra is not just a label
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 'Kabir Singh' actor is seen channelising her inner 'boss babe' in the video donning a ravishing red-coloured pantsuit which she recently wore to an award function.(Instagram)
The 'Kabir Singh' actor is seen channelising her inner 'boss babe' in the video donning a ravishing red-coloured pantsuit which she recently wore to an award function.(Instagram)
fashion

Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is known for setting new style statements, took social media by storm on Thursday with a drop-dead gorgeous video of herself from a recent photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion designer Rina Dhaka in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Fashion designer Rina Dhaka in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)
fashion

Rina Dhaka: Need to bring khadi into mainstream

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Ace fashion designer Rina Dhaka feels khadi has a lot of fashion potential and a lot can be done with the traditional fabric. “We need to bring khadi to mainstream in our daily life and not limit it just for special days,” said the designer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model Michaela Tomanova has her makeup retouched during the shoot for Julien Fournie’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. (AP)
Model Michaela Tomanova has her makeup retouched during the shoot for Julien Fournie’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the virus pandemic, some designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: Getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online. (AP)
fashion

Paris Fashion Week 2021: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Julien Fournie's video entitled “First Storm” shows three young women plunged into dreamlike environments. They are, of course, dressed in the strong architectural sleeves, sharp busts and elongated silhouette of the season, contrasting with the fluidity of Fournie’s chiffon dresses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra ups hotness quotient this Spring in Dior, Valentino, Versace(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra ups hotness quotient this Spring in Dior, Valentino, Versace(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra ups hotness quotient this Spring in Dior, Valentino, Versace

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas smokes up the Internet with her jaw-dropping spring fashion in sultry pink, red and orange dresses from Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Sportmax, Valentino, Versace and pictures from her photoshoot leave the fashion police swooning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jahnvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Jahnvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to glam up your Work From Home look. SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor is clearly not enjoying working from home, but she is looking her glamourous best as she waits patiently in a furry white jacket and glossy lips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Louis Vuitton(Instagram)
Louis Vuitton(Instagram)
fashion

Louis Vuitton sales surge helps LVMH weather Covid lockdowns

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:37 PM IST
LVMH weathered a new round of Covid-19 lockdowns thanks to the resilient appeal of its Louis Vuitton bags.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput Kapoor sets the Internet on fire with her latest glimpse of Goa vacay in an abstract print bustier and draped skirt by the beach and even Shahid Kapoor can’t help but throw mushiness in the air like confetti
READ FULL STORY
Close
With France under Covid-19 restrictions, the label, like others, shared a video online on Tuesday of its show to fashionistas at a time when traditional catwalk presentations, usually packed with editors, buyers and influencers, are not possible.(YouTube)
With France under Covid-19 restrictions, the label, like others, shared a video online on Tuesday of its show to fashionistas at a time when traditional catwalk presentations, usually packed with editors, buyers and influencers, are not possible.(YouTube)
fashion

Chanel hosts family reunion in absence of big Haute Couture show

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
French fashion house Chanel chose to put family at the forefront of its Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture show, with models strutting under flower arches at a socially-distanced presentation with a few famous faces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan wins fans hearts in maroon kurta set as he reaches Mumbai with wife( Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
Varun Dhawan wins fans hearts in maroon kurta set as he reaches Mumbai with wife( Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
fashion

Varun Dhawan wins fans hearts in maroon kurta set as he reaches Mumbai with wife

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived in Mumbai after getting married in Alibaug and the groom's maroon ethnic look left fans swooning | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virginie Viard showcases couture Spring 21 through visuals of an intimate family wedding (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Virginie Viard showcases couture Spring 21 through visuals of an intimate family wedding (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Virginie Viard reimagines an intimate wedding in the South of France

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Chanel Couture Spring 21 collection was a glittery smorgasbord of sartorial finery for the bride and her entourage of bridesmaids
READ FULL STORY
Close
When you go outdoors, you can play with lights. For instance, one can recreate a ceiling of stars with twinkling lights, says Aanchal Bagaria, co-founder, The Wedding Soul
When you go outdoors, you can play with lights. For instance, one can recreate a ceiling of stars with twinkling lights, says Aanchal Bagaria, co-founder, The Wedding Soul
fashion

Unique hues, table-grazing: A glimpse of wedding decor in the New Year

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Experts believe in 2021, the focus of wedding decor would be on sustainability, as guests continue to be socially distant
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP