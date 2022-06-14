Alyque Padamsee takes a final bow

Late theatre personality Alyque Padamsee, who passed away in 2018, has left a parting gift for Indians who feel stuck in a rut in their lives with his latest book, Let Me Hijack Your Mind. It is co-authored by Vandana Saxena Poria.

The book gives the readers a fresh perspective on life and encourages them to question the status quo in love, marriage, money, gender, leadership and faith. In his patent racy style, he examines issues from marriage to the workplace, and asks one to consider whether their views are outdated.

Talking about her experience of co-authoring the book, Poria says, “Alyque Padamsee was a genius. Studying his mind was an incredible opportunity. His zig-zag, squiggly-line thought process, ability to think on his feet and care for the underprivileged was an education in being a holistic thinker.”

The book was written over a period of three years. Sharing how she managed to put it together, she explains, “We (she and the late veteran) spoke for over 175 hours and that was all transcribed [for the book]. I also went to events with him, spent time with his family and friends, and read and watched everything that I could where he was involved.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the book, his daughter and theatre personality Raell Padamsee says, “Dad had so many innovative ideas that were path-breaking and radical. I think his life experiences were the real inspiration behind the book. He was always making notes in his little white pad, no matter where he was. The book has the thoughts and ideas that he wanted to share with all of us.”