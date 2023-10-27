Amazon Festival Sale 2023: Save big with up to 44% off on home appliances

They say, “A home is made by the people who live in it”. But what we fail to realize is the other aspect of what we call home! The efficient day-to-day functioning is mostly dependent on electronic and non-electronic home appliances. These Home appliances are instrumental in easing out our daily routine and working by saving a lot of time and effort. There are several advantages of investing in high-quality Home appliances. The presence of modern home appliances not only increases your overall productivity but also enriches the entire look and aesthetic of your living space. From a vacuum cleaner to a toaster and from refrigerators to water purifiers; all these appliances hold remarkable significance in everybody‘s life. The most unique thing about these items is that we as people don’t even realize how integral these appliances have become to our everyday lives. Well, keeping the age-old tradition of buying a new home appliance around the festive season, the Amazon Festival Sale 2023 is here to cater to all your needs and requirements. This Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is offering all the modern and premium quality home appliances at the best deals and offers which are sure to add more happiness to your festivities. Buyers can now avail of up to 44% off on all the home appliances at the Amazon sale. There are a plethora of options available on Amazon that you can choose from. Although it can be a daunting task to select the perfect appliance that would fulfill your requirements. Well, we are here to ease up your work! Read on and you will find a list of 10 efficient home appliances with their pros and cons mentioned. It is there for the reader's convenience to compare and consequentially choose accordingly!

Product Details

1. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This frost-free refrigerator comes equipped with an auto-defrost function which easily prevents ice-build up in the freezer. This refrigerator model is sufficient for families with five or more members. Other than being suitable for large-sized families, this LG Refrigerator has a three-star rating which makes it quite an energy-efficient home appliance. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, get this item at 43% off on the original price. You can avail great deals from top brands at this Amazon festival sale. Get a wide selection to choose from and extra coupon offers for the buyers to avail of different discounts and offers.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 322 litres

Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

Energy Star: 3 Star

Product Dimensions: 71D x 60W x 164H Centimeters

Pros Cons Temperature control feature

2. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG front-load washing machine comes with direct–drive technology. It ensures great wash quality and doesn’t let the cloth material suffer any tear or damage. Other than being great in looks and design, this fully- automatic front-load washing machine has a five-star rating which is considered best-in-class efficiency. It not only saves energy but water as well. The 7 Kg load capacity of this home appliance makes it well-suited for small or nuclear families. Even the bachelors and couples can use this washing machine efficiently. Get such items with the latest technologies from top brands and a wide range of selections at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 60D x 44W x 85H Centimeters

Cycle Options: Active Steam, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen

Voltage: 230 Volts

Controls Type: Knob

Color: Middle black

Pros Cons Hygiene steam feature can be a little expensive for some buyers

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin Split Air conditioner comprises a dew clean technology. This feature enables the user to clean and maintain the indoor unit heat exchanger which makes sure of consistent cooling and better airflow delivered by the equipment. The 3D air flow makes certain that you get an even cooling throughout your room. You can get this inverter split AC at a heavy discount from the Amazon festival sale 2023. You can also avail a wide selection of items from such top brands along with great exchange offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. All the other important features and functions are listed down below.

Specifications of

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units

Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimeters

Special Feature High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Pros Cons Triple display feature can produce some noise

4. IFB 16 Place Standing Dishwasher

This impeccable 16-place standing dishwasher features a 360-degree Jet wash feature. It is known for its special spray action for superior cleaning. Another feature is the triple arm spray and a wide-angle shower which ensures that the water gets sprayed over every corner and edge of the utensils. The hot water wash function of this dishwasher makes sure that it kills germs up to 99.99% and eliminates all the stains from the utensils making them spick and span! At the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can choose from all the top brands and a wide range of selections with no-cost EMI options available with the products.

Specifications of IFB 16 Place Standing Dishwasher

Brand: IFB

Installation Type: Free Standing

Product Dimensions: 59.8D x 59.8W x 85H Centimeters

Capacity: 16 Place Settings

Color: Inox grey

Pros Cons Smart Sensor The spray arm material could be better

5. Atomberg Renesa Sleek Ceiling Fans

The ATOMBERG RENESA sleek ceiling fans operate on low power consumption. It consumes just 28 watts which will surely keep your energy bills on the lower side. These ceiling fans are carefully and efficiently engineered to save 65% on your heavy electricity bills. The most amazing feature of these sleek and stylish ceiling fans is that it comes along with a remote for the user’s convenience. A simple and convenient IR based universal remote is equipped with several features like timer mode and boost mode for a user-friendly experience.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Sleek Ceiling Fans

Brand: atomberg

Colour: Matte Brown

Electric fan design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Modern

Product Dimensions: 59D x 25W x 23H Centimeters

Room Type: Office, Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room

Pros Cons Remote control enabled

6. LG 8 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine

The fully automatic top-loading washing machine comes equipped with smart inverter technology. It is an energy-saving technology. It reduces wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. With low noise and vibration, this washing machine ensures complete durability. The 8 kg load capacity is sufficient for large families. The 5-star energy rating ensures that it is best-in-class efficiency. The 700 RPM ensures higher spin speeds and aids in rapid washing and drying. This home appliance is 37% off at the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. All the other important features are cited below.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine

Brand: LG

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Access Location: Top Load

Product Dimensions: 56D x 54W x 91H Centimeters

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Child lock feature Available in single color

7. Livpure GLO Water Purifier for Home

The Livpure GLO Water purifier has a seven-stage purification system that makes sure that the water that comes to you remains extremely hygienic and safe for consumption. The seven stages of purification are as follows 1) Sediment Filter 2) Pre-activated Carbon Absorber 3) Anti-Scalant Cartridge 4) RO Membrane 5) UV Disinfection 6) Ultra Filteration 7) silver-impregnated carbon Filter. All these stages function to provide the user with clean and hygienic water. Another feature that is sure to impress the buyer is the taste enhancer. It provides a sweet tasting purified eater for input water TDS UP TO 2000ppm. Don’t miss the amazing deals and offers on top home appliances like this one at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Livpure GLO Water Purifier for Home

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimensions: 29L x 25.6W x 50H Centimeters

Package Information: Dispenser

Installation Type: Wall Mount

Pros Cons LED indicator feature Available in single color

8. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO REGAL handheld vacuum cleaner is packed with quality features and functions. It cleans in a flick. The 800-watt motor produces a strong suction force of 6.5 KPA to clean you home and even you can use it to clean your vehicle. It is a very portable and handy assistant. The ABS plastic body makes it all the more long-lasting and lightweight product. Its small size comes with an advantage. It enables the user to easily and conveniently carry it with them. Another feature that makes it user-friendly is its aerodynamic nozzle design which gives certain maximum dust suction. The nozzle shape helps you clean even in the toughest areas. You can avail great discounts on the Amazon Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Brand: AGARO

Filter Type: Cloth

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Wattage: 800 Watts

Cable Length: 5 Metres

Color: Black

Pros Cons Multiple cleaning brushes

9. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The CROMPTON storage water heater features smart energy management. It can help the user to reduce their electricity bill as well. They come with an advanced three-level safety feature that keeps all parameters in check to ensure complete protection against electric shocks. It has a temperature control knob function. You can easily get hot water by putting it in at a suitable temperature for a refreshing bathing experience. It is priced at 44 % off at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023. All the other features and details are mentioned below.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Brand: Crompton

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 Centimeters

Special Feature Auto Restart, Fast Heating

Color: Grey

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Auto-restart not very budget-friendly

10. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier

The Philips Air purifier comes equipped with a real-time air quality feedback function. The purifier has a color ring on the dashboard which delivers a clear view on air quality by four-step color which ranges from blue to red. It is specially made for your bedrooms. It gradually prepares your bedroom air for sleep and continuously monitors the air quality of your bedroom. This ensures better sleep quality and delivers clean and fresh air while you sleep. Catch amazing deals and offers on best quality home appliances at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023. All the other details are listed below.

Specifications of Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier

Brand: PHILIPS

Product Dimensions: 37.1D x 25.7W x 60.3H Centimeters

Floor Area: 333 Square Feet

Noise Level: 32 dB

Color : White

Pros Cons 4-color air quality indicator

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Multi-air flow Decent storage Great design LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Fully-automatic High spin speed durable Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Triple display Dew clean technology Low maintenance IFB Standing Dishwasher In-built heater Saves water Auto-door opening Atomberg Renesa Sleek Ceiling Fans Energy-saver Easy to install Sleek design LG 8 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine Digital display Eight wash modes Turbo drum feature Livpure GLO Water Purifier for Home Suitable for bore well UV Disinfection Post carbon filter AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight durable portable Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater Anti-corrosion Three level safety Ergonomic design Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier Real time air quality feedback feature Auto-ambient lighting Child-lock

Best overall product

The LG Top Loading Washing Machine is a clear winner in this category as it is loaded with premium-quality features and functions that is certain to provide the user with ease of working. Also, the buyer can get this product at budget prices at the Amazon Great Indian sale 2023.

Best value for money

At 26% off, get the amazing AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at the Amazon Festival sale 2023. This vacuum cleaner is not only design to impress with its features but also the looks and design as well. Grab such great deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

How to find the perfect home appliance?

One should hold certain key factors as important before purchasing the right kind of home appliance that would match your preferences. One should keep in mind the energy costs, the upgrades with price effectiveness, your requirements, and the ease of cleaning and maintenance. The appliance should be energy –efficient and should have a solid warranty as well. You should also pre-decide upon the budget and the accessibility and ease of usage of the home appliance. There are several different varieties of home appliances available all over the websites and offline market. One should thoroughly check all the reviews, features, and specifications before investing in a home appliance. Compare and choose accordingly!

