Wed, Jan 14, 2026
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 2 days to go for up to 80% off on TV units, bean bags and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jan 14, 2026 09:00 am IST

With two days left, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings smart home updates via Amazon Sale 2026, offering budget-friendly TV units, tables and seating.

VeLivings Sheesham Wood TV Stand with 4 Drawer & Shelf Storage for Living Room Home Entertainment Unit Center Console TV Table Wooden Tv Cabinet (Honey Brown Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

BLUEWUD Wilbrome Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal @Home Walton TV Unit with Shelving Storage | Engineered Wood | 1 Year Warranty (Walton) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

Biggie Bean Bag XXXXL Bean Bean Bag with Beans Filled View Details checkDetails

Casa Copenhagen Premium Designer Fabric Bean Bag Chair, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 7 Ft Height, 200 KG Weight | 4XL | Dark Cream View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Mollismoons Bean Bag XXXL Size for Adults & Kids Fur bin Bag Luxury Bean Bag Chair (Cofee Brown, Bean Bag Without Beans Cover(Assembly Required)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,491

AASALIYA Art Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stool | Square Centre Table with Stool | Center Table with 4 Stools for Living Room | Patio Table with 4 Puffy for Home | Rosewood, Brown Espresso View Details checkDetails

₹15,498

Gharaana Toro Modern Wooden Centre Table for Living Room (40x20x16”) Solid Mango Wood | Honey Gold Finish | Oval Solid Wood Luxury Contemporary Coffee Table View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Woodilla Elegent Round Coffee Table with Wooden Top, Storage Ottoman Tables for Living Room, Centre Tables, Tea Tables, Farmhouse, Wood Drum Coffee Table (Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹3,797.15

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood Carving Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools for Living Room Home Wooden Nightstand End Table Stand for Bedroom Hotels - Honey 1812 View Details checkDetails

₹3,698

Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish View Details checkDetails

₹1,729

The Attic Marble Set 2 Tables, Beautiful Real Banswara Marble top, Nested Centre Coffee Table for Living Room, White + Natural Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹6,295

ABOUT SPACE 5ft Book Shelf -L Shape Corner Shelf for Living Room with Curved Edges & Steel Bar | Book Rack for Study Room Bedroom Home Library Wooden Display Cabinet (Walnut-L 46.5 x B 46.5 x H 160cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

SHRI MINTUS ART Wooden Corner Bookshelf for Living Room | Book Shelf 5 Tier Ladder Book Cabinet Corner Shelf, Bookshelf for Home Decor | Solid Wood Sheesham, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Dime Store Wooden Wall Shelves | Corner Wall Shelf | Hanging Corner Shelves for Living Room, Floating Wall Mounted Shelfs 5 Tier for Home Decoration Items View Details checkDetails

₹780

It is officially countdown time. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just two days away, and the excitement feels real. With the Amazon Sale 2026 lined up with Republic Day Sale offers, this is the moment to rethink tired corners at home. From TV units that organise your living room to coffee tables and nesting tables that add everyday ease, the options feel plenty.

Stylish TV units, coffee tables and bean bags seen together, ideal picks to refresh living spaces during the Amazon Sale 2026.
Stylish TV units, coffee tables and bean bags seen together, ideal picks to refresh living spaces during the Amazon Sale 2026.

Bean bags join the list too, bringing relaxed seating without heavy spending. The Amazon Sale focuses on prices that stay friendly while styles feel current. If updating interiors has been on your mind since January began, this sale gives a reason to act without stressing your wallet. Upgrades can set the tone for the months ahead.

Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026


• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

TV units for your living room


A TV unit shapes how the living room feels and functions. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings practical designs with shelves and cabinets that keep things organised. Amazon Sale 2026 features units suited for modern homes, helping hide wires and reduce clutter. From compact options to wider layouts, Republic Day Sale pricing makes updating your entertainment setup sensible and budget-friendly.

1.

VeLivings Sheesham Wood TV Stand with 4 Drawer & Shelf Storage for Living Room Home Entertainment Unit Center Console TV Table Wooden Tv Cabinet (Honey Brown Finish)
Loading...

2.

BLUEWUD Wilbrome Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit
Loading...

3.

Nilkamal @Home Walton TV Unit with Shelving Storage | Engineered Wood | 1 Year Warranty (Walton)
Loading...

Bean bags for the perfect lounge setup


Bean bags are an easy comfort upgrade during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. They offer relaxed seating without taking up too much space. Amazon Sale 2026 includes styles that work for movie nights, reading spots or extra seating. Republic Day Sale prices make it simple to add comfort without spending big or committing to heavy furniture.

4.

Biggie Bean Bag XXXXL Bean Bean Bag with Beans Filled
Loading...

5.

Casa Copenhagen Premium Designer Fabric Bean Bag Chair, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 7 Ft Height, 200 KG Weight | 4XL | Dark Cream
Loading...

6.

Mollismoons Bean Bag XXXL Size for Adults & Kids Fur bin Bag Luxury Bean Bag Chair (Cofee Brown, Bean Bag Without Beans Cover(Assembly Required))
Loading...

Coffee tables to hold more than just your cups


Coffee tables see daily use, so function matters. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale highlights tables with storage and sturdy surfaces built for real homes. Amazon Sale 2026 brings designs that hold books, remotes and décor with ease. Republic Day Sale offers make replacing an old table a practical update that improves everyday living.

7.

AASALIYA Art Solid Sheesham Wood Coffee Table with 4 Stool | Square Centre Table with Stool | Center Table with 4 Stools for Living Room | Patio Table with 4 Puffy for Home | Rosewood, Brown Espresso
Loading...

8.

Gharaana Toro Modern Wooden Centre Table for Living Room (40x20x16”) Solid Mango Wood | Honey Gold Finish | Oval Solid Wood Luxury Contemporary Coffee Table
Loading...

9.

Woodilla Elegent Round Coffee Table with Wooden Top, Storage Ottoman Tables for Living Room, Centre Tables, Tea Tables, Farmhouse, Wood Drum Coffee Table (Cream)
Loading...

Nesting tables that add multipurpose efficiency


Nesting tables suit homes that need flexibility. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features sets that stay compact and spread out when required. Amazon Sale 2026 pricing makes them an easy choice for living rooms or bedrooms. Republic Day Sale deals keep costs low while adding extra surfaces that adapt to changing needs.

10.

TANWAR HANDICRAFT Sheesham Wood Carving Nesting Tables Set of 3 Stools for Living Room Home Wooden Nightstand End Table Stand for Bedroom Hotels - Honey 1812
Loading...

11.

Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish
Loading...

12.

The Attic Marble Set 2 Tables, Beautiful Real Banswara Marble top, Nested Centre Coffee Table for Living Room, White + Natural Matte Finish
Loading...

Corner bookshelves to add charm to any corner


Unused corners deserve attention. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale includes corner bookshelves that fit neatly without crowding the room. Amazon Sale 2026 offers designs for books, plants and décor while keeping floors clear. Republic Day Sale pricing makes this a simple update that adds purpose to overlooked spaces.

13.

ABOUT SPACE 5ft Book Shelf -L Shape Corner Shelf for Living Room with Curved Edges & Steel Bar | Book Rack for Study Room Bedroom Home Library Wooden Display Cabinet (Walnut-L 46.5 x B 46.5 x H 160cm)
Loading...

14.

SHRI MINTU'S ART Wooden Corner Bookshelf for Living Room | Book Shelf 5 Tier Ladder Book Cabinet Corner Shelf, Bookshelf for Home Decor | Solid Wood Sheesham, Brown
Loading...

15.

Dime Store Wooden Wall Shelves | Corner Wall Shelf | Hanging Corner Shelves for Living Room, Floating Wall Mounted Shelfs 5 Tier for Home Decoration Items
Loading...

Amazon Sale 2026 offers smart furniture updates at friendly prices, making the Republic Day Sale a timely chance to refresh homes easily.

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale end?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is in its final phase, with limited time left to shop deals under Amazthe on Sale 2026.

  • What home categories have the best discounts?

    TV units, coffee tables, nesting tables, bean bags and corner bookshelves feature strong price drops during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

  • Are these deals suitable for budget home upgrades?

    Yes. The Amazon Sale focuses on practical furniture at reduced prices, making the Amazon Sale 2026 ideal for cost-conscious home refresh plans.

  • Do Amazon Sale prices apply to multiple styles and sizes?

    Amazon offers a wide range of sizes, finishes and layouts, allowing shoppers to find furniture that fits different room needs during the Republic Day Sale.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
