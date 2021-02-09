Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition. Titled Amore e Cura – Celebration of Love and Compassion, the show has on display paintings and sculptures by 30 artists including Pradosh Swain, Kazi Nasir, Shubra Chand, and Niren Sengupta.

Artist Ritu Saxena depicts a woman and her inner peace through her eyes, and feels that “art is a meditation”, whereas artist Rupa Khandelwal shows urbanisation in her painting, Girl in the City. “I have also tried to portray [the aspect of] feminism, how the city sees a woman, and how a woman sees the city. My painting has both the perspectives. The minute work is all folk art that I have picked from various parts of India... I like to portray happy feelings in my paintings,” adds Khandelwal.

Quirky sculptures, as part of this art show, have been attracting visitors.

Another vibrant work, Spring, has all the colours you need this season. It’s creator, artist Shilpi Bharati says, “I used the palette knife for this acrylic on canvas paintings... My last exhibition was of watercolours. I took inspiration from Monet [French painter, Oscar-Claude Monet], and used different textures.”

Organised by a Delhi-based NGO, Empowerment, the show aims to appeal to the masses. Kumar Vikas Saxena, curator, says, “There’s a great variety. We’ve participation of both senior as well as emerging artists. We wanted the art pieces to connect with the common folks so that they are able to appreciate art. That was the sole purpose to have a public art show. So I didn’t put a lot of abstract work, but instead chose something that the public can connect with!”

Catch It Live

What: Amore e Cura

Where: CyberHub, Gurugram

On till: February 10

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on Rapid Metro

