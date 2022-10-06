ArtDiaries: A tribute to life and loved ones

Life, in its very essence, is a journey towards fulfilment. This pursuit of contentment unites all humans and its attainment brings a sense of joy that is unparalleled. Celebrating this feeling of wholeness is artist-sculptor Anju Kumar, at her upcoming exhibition, Poorna: Full Circle.

More than 30 years of creating artworks and 90 solo exhibitions later, Kumar feels she has finally reached a point in life where there is “a lot of contentment” in terms of her work and life. And this is what this art show encapsulates. “Poorna means full circle. It signifies self-containment, total surrender, happiness and contentment with my creativity. But at the same time, it’s also a paradox because an artist is always learning. Despite doing pottery and paintings for so many years, I continue to experiment, and this novelty is where the real beauty lies,” says Kumar.

The exhibition will feature a vast range of livable artworks including paintings, murals, planters, urlis, garden furniture, vases, sculptures of Ganesha and Buddha, floor lamps, Diwali gifts and more. Kumar, who is returning with a show after a gap of two years — owing to the pandemic that spelled personal losses for her and her family — shares that the exhibition is dedicated to her father and sister, both of whom she lost during this period. “They had a strong influence on my work, so I want to remember them happily. This show is a celebration of their lives and of life in general. I want my work to reflect happiness; that is the greatest tribute I can give to my loved ones,” she adds.

The artist has found herself particularly fascinated by mandalas.

A constant in her artworks are Buddha and Ganesha sculptures — forms she has always found herself drawn towards. Ask her why, and she says, “Other than art, I am passionate about my meditation and spirituality. In the end, we all need something to connect with. For me, it’s the eyes. When I am working on these forms, I feel my energy flowing through their eyes. The feeling is unexplainable... For me, these are not just sculptures, they are living sculptures. Their energy resonates with me.”

Besides functional pieces of pottery, as well as abstract paintings that have been her forte for all these years, the artist has also found herself particularly fascinated by mandalas this time around. She shares, “It was mandala that helped me get back to my art after I lost my dear ones. It’s a kind of sacred geometry that inspires me with circles and patterns that are everywhere in the universe. I have tried to translate this into many of my murals as well.”

Working with terracotta as well as resin, Kumar believes in marrying sustainability with durability: “There is no medium more beautiful than clay! The time when you are moulding with your hand is the closest you can come to mother Earth... At the same time, we also work with resin as I believe art should be livable and durable. If we are giving a piece of ourselves to someone, it should stay with them for as long as possible.”

Catch It Live

What: Poorna: Full Circle

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City-1, Gurugram (9810033305)

On till: October 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: HUDA City Centre on the Yellow Line

