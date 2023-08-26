Artificial flowers promise riot of colours, bring in positive vibe into our homes

There will be very few people anywhere in the world who will tell you are they do not like flowers. This most wonderful creation of nature is an eternal favourite and finds many uses - we in India, offer them to gods, use them as adornment in the hair, flowers form an essential item of decoration in our various festivals. Very often, flowers are used as items of home decor or interior decor.

Artificial flowers available in the market look life-like and are sure to charm you.

Seeing a bunch of roses grace a living room can be uplifting. The whiff of Jasmine flowers in the hair can stir romantic feelings; imagine a wedding scene and think of the many marigold garlands that look spectacular as interior decor or as the mandap decor. Think of the many birthday parties you have attended for your kids and seen cut flowers used to create your kids' favourite cartoon characters. Many, right?

Sadly, as stunning as real flowers look, they are very expensive. Thankfully, there is an option available - you can easily opt for artificial flowers. With the advancement in technology, these artificial flowers look as good as real.

If we have convinced you to invest in some of these, then we have a selection of some of the best options available online on Amazon. So, go ahead and indulge.

HOME BUY Artificial Marigold Flowers for DecorationDiwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Pongal or Durga Puja - name an Indian festival and watch how marigold adds charm, colour and vibrancy to the festivities. If investing in real Marigold flowers is beyond you, never mind. Opt for these artificial Marigold from Home Buy. Enhance your festival decorations with these flower garlands. Adorned with bells, these vibrant yellow garlands are 5 feet long each. The set includes five garlands, accompanied by one diya.

HOME BUY 12 Pack (43.2 FT) Artificial Wisteria Vine Ratta Fake Wisteria Hanging Garland

Planning a house party and don't know how to ramp up your humble space? Well, bring home these Wisteria hanging garland an you won't regret the decision. Made of soft silk fabric petals, they are oh-so-soft to touch. They are sure to lend a soft and elfin charm to the overall setup. Each pack contains 12 pieces of Wisteria vines. These silk flowers are sure to create a stunning visual impression, infusing elegance and beauty into your home.

TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Artificial Lavender Flowers Plant (Lavender, 32 cm) for Vase Pot

Who doesn't like the smell of Lavender? From oils, soaps to talcum powder, this beautiful temperate flower is the king of fragances. Having them for real is sure to feel divine but that sadly, isnt for all. For the less fortunate, owning a bunch of artificial Lavender stalks can be the next best thing. Check out these lovely purple stalks from Tied Ribbons and you are sure to fall in love with them. These bunch of four artificial flower stalks are ideal for adorning tables in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens or offices. Bring them home and see they exude charm and serenity.

SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Babys Breath Flowers Artificial Gypsophila

If you love Carnations, you are sure to love these Gypsophila as well. These pretty flowers aren't easily available in India and hence owning a bunch of artificial flowers can add that edge of exclusivity to your home decor. These delicate white blooms are perfect for adorning your home, bedroom, garden, balcony or living room. What's more is that they make a perfect gifting option. This bunch includes five sticks.

SATYAM KRAFT 5 Pcs Artificial Baby's Breath Gypsophila Flower Sticks

If white Gypsophila aren't to your liking, check out these ones in flaming red colour. A bunch of these in your living room, or as festive decorations can brighten up the space like never before. These lifelike flower sticks add flair to your home. Each pack includes five pieces of these artificial Gypsophila flower stick, also called Babys Breath. Bring alive your Krishna Janmastami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali, New Year, Ganpati mandap Decoration, independence Day, Christmas, Guru Purnima, valentines day decor, Raksha Bandhan or Dussehra celebrations with these flowers as part of your overall decor.

