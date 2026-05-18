Australian traveller praises hospitality of Northeast India after 3 weeks in Meghalaya: ‘Wouldn't take any money’

Lewis Pullman, a 23-year-old travel content creator from Australia, took to Instagram on April 16 to issue a ‘warning’ about his three-week journey through Northeast India. In the video, titled 'Northeast is full of scams', Lewis said that the state of Meghalaya was an 'absolute scamming state', before listing the 'three biggest scams' he encountered. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

Lewis Pullman, an Australian travel creator, praised Meghalaya for its hospitality. His video highlights the warmth of locals, showcasing experiences that defy typical tourist norms. (Instagram/ lewispullman_)

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However, as viewers quickly realised, Lewis’ use of the word 'scam' was a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the local people's overwhelming, ‘unreal’ hospitality.

The 'scams' of Meghalaya

Lewis, whose Instagram bio describes him as an 'Aussie hitchhiking the world', detailed three specific experiences that defied his expectations of typical tourist interactions: from the refusal of payment to the 'captive' hospitality.

Lewis said that he hired a trekking guide with a pre-arranged fee. "Firstly, agreed on a price for a trekking guide, ₹2,000. He (the guide) spent seven hours with me, invited me into his family home for dinner... and then when I tried to pay him, he didn't accept any cash, wouldn't take my money," Lewis explained.

While hitchhiking, Lewis shared that he was invited for a quick drink that turned into a multi-day stay: "Got picked up by this couple while hitchhiking, 10 minutes in, they said, 'Oh, why don't you come for a cup of tea?'... Three days later, mate, they finally let me go after feeding me the most delicious meals I've ever had and giving me a bed for two nights."

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{{^usCountry}} Lewis’ final 'complaint' focused on the ease of travel in the region. "The one that pisses me off the most, mate: hitchhiking. Can't even get any time in my own thoughts. Can't even struggle with it because the first car to go past always stops for me, mate," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lewis’ final 'complaint' focused on the ease of travel in the region. "The one that pisses me off the most, mate: hitchhiking. Can't even get any time in my own thoughts. Can't even struggle with it because the first car to go past always stops for me, mate," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'Meghalaya, you're bloody unreal' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Meghalaya, you're bloody unreal' {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the provocative title of his video, Lewis’ caption made his true feelings clear. He wrote, “Meghalaya, a place I knew nothing about prior to visiting but is now high on my favourites list!” He further added that the region offered 'some of the best hospitality I’ve ever experienced'. The video concluded with Lewis beaming at the camera, stating, "Tell you what, Meghalaya, you're bloody unreal. I love it. I love you."

'People from the northeast are the kindest people'

The post sparked a wave of positive engagement from both locals and international travellers. One Instagram user pointed out the high-profile nature of Lewis' hosts, noting, "The man who invited you home is one of the ministers of Meghalaya."

Others echoed Lewis’ sentiments about the region's culture. "People from the northeast are the kindest people I have met," one Instagram user wrote, while another joked, "Glad you were scammed well. Keep travelling, brother."

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Lewis' video served as a testament to the unique tourism culture of northeast India, where traditional hospitality often overrides commercial transactions. For Lewis, the 'scam' wasn't about losing money — it was about losing his heart to a place he never expected to visit.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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